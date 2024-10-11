Ribbon Cutting of Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory

The Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory held a ribbon-cutting and dedication event Friday in the Plumas Hall courtyard followed by a tour of the lab.

Faculty and students from the College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management came together to celebrate the opening with Haas Automation, the largest machine tool builder in the Western world.

Clubs and student-run organizations such as Chico State SAE Baja, the Chico Rocketry and Aerospace club and the American Institute of Mechatronic Engineers had tables set up for the event.

“The upgrades and equipment that Haas Automation provided will allow our students to support their theoretical knowledge by practicing and realizing their ideas into tangible results,” said Chico State President Steve Perez.

Haas Automation has partnered with Chico State over the years providing the university with internships for students, post graduation job opportunities and investments in laboratory equipment.

“Our project based mechatronic program was the first of its kind in the California State University system,” Perez said. “It, along with our degrees in mechanical engineering and advanced manufacturing, provide unparalleled hands-on learning rooted in fundamentals and executed with real world activities.”

The new lab aims to increase the number of Chico State students and graduates qualified in the manufacturing industry.

Greg Watkins, the former chair of the Mechanical and Electronic Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Department, said Chico State alum Stan Ottolini was originally the one with the idea to partner with Haas Automation.

“He sort of pulled me aside and suggested, you know, there’s a foundation at Haas, and maybe there’s an opportunity here,” Watkins said. “That started the ball rolling. It took several years, but Stan’s the one that got it going.”

The university was awarded a significant sum from the Gene F. Haas Foundation to renovate the existing lab.

Ottolini is a mechanical design engineer at Haas and graduated from Chico State in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in sustainable manufacturing.

“The greatest aspect of this partnership has been the ability to share our industry experiences and knowledge with the students, explaining exactly what we do as engineers at Haas Automation, along with technical advice,” Ottolini said. “This partnership has not only been a great experience, but also a great way for us, as engineers, to give back to the community and the students.”

Since 2015, Haas Automation has sponsored nine projects and hired at least seven Chico State graduates who worked in either the design engineering or manufacturing engineering department.

“This school has really afforded Haas with some excellent students,” said Chico State alum and manager at Haas Automation, Thomas Velasquez. “We’ve excelled because of those students that have given us those skills that we actually are looking for.”

The renovated laboratory is open to students and encourages hands-on learning to gain engineering and manufacturing experience.

“We can’t thank Gene Haas and Haas Automation enough for their generous support and for recognizing the limitless potential in our students,” Perez said.

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].