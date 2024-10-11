Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Ribbon Cutting of Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 11, 2024
From left, Steve Perez, Jason Kolb, Stan Ottolini, Thomas Velasquez, Greg Watkins and David Alexander outside the laboratory. Faculty held tours of the lab showing students and staff the new equipment and advancements to the lab. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 11.

The Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory held a ribbon-cutting and dedication event Friday in the Plumas Hall courtyard followed by a tour of the lab.

Faculty and students from the College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management came together to celebrate the opening with Haas Automation, the largest machine tool builder in the Western world. 

Clubs and student-run organizations such as Chico State SAE Baja, the Chico Rocketry and Aerospace club and the American Institute of Mechatronic Engineers had tables set up for the event. 

Multiple student clubs had information and displays for students and faculty to learn more about their organizations and programs in connection with Haas Automation. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 11.

“The upgrades and equipment that Haas Automation provided will allow our students to support their theoretical knowledge by practicing and realizing their ideas into tangible results,” said Chico State President Steve Perez. 

Haas Automation has partnered with Chico State over the years providing the university with internships for students, post graduation job opportunities and investments in laboratory equipment.

“Our project based mechatronic program was the first of its kind in the California State University system,” Perez said. “It, along with our degrees in mechanical engineering and advanced manufacturing, provide unparalleled hands-on learning rooted in fundamentals and executed with real world activities.” 

University President Steve Perez spoke at the event expressing his gratitude to Haas Automation and excitement for the renovated lab. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 11.

The new lab aims to increase the number of Chico State students and graduates qualified in the manufacturing industry. 

Greg Watkins, the former chair of the Mechanical and Electronic Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Department, said Chico State alum Stan Ottolini was originally the one with the idea to partner with Haas Automation. 

“He sort of pulled me aside and suggested, you know, there’s a foundation at Haas, and maybe there’s an opportunity here,” Watkins said. “That started the ball rolling. It took several years, but Stan’s the one that got it going.”

The university was awarded a significant sum from the Gene F. Haas Foundation to renovate the existing lab. 

Tours were given to students and faculty of the renovated laboratory and new equipment available to the university. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 11.

Ottolini is a mechanical design engineer at Haas and graduated from Chico State in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in sustainable manufacturing.

“The greatest aspect of this partnership has been the ability to share our industry experiences and knowledge with the students, explaining exactly what we do as engineers at Haas Automation, along with technical advice,” Ottolini said. “This partnership has not only been a great experience, but also a great way for us, as engineers, to give back to the community and the students.”

Since 2015, Haas Automation has sponsored nine projects and hired at least seven Chico State graduates who worked in either the design engineering or manufacturing engineering department. 

“This school has really afforded Haas with some excellent students,” said Chico State alum and manager at Haas Automation, Thomas Velasquez. “We’ve excelled because of those students that have given us those skills that we actually are looking for.”

Greg Watkins (left) and fellow faculty toured the renovated space and were introduced to the new machinery. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 11.

The renovated laboratory is open to students and encourages hands-on learning to gain engineering and manufacturing experience. 

“We can’t thank Gene Haas and Haas Automation enough for their generous support and for recognizing the limitless potential in our students,” Perez said. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 34?
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill by Nadia Hill on Oct. 10.
Governor Newsom signs new legislation to expand IVF access
Photo courtesy: Jade Elhardt.
Prescribed fire training set to return to Butte County
Kendall Hall on Sept. 28
Chico State updates Time, Place and Manner Policy
Steve Garvey is a former baseball player running for the U.S. Senate. Courtesy: Steve Garvey
U.S. Senate candidate: Steve Garvey
Community member and housing developers join for the ribbon cutting ceremony at Shotover Inn apartments Wednesday Oct. 2, in Hamilton City. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon on Oct. 2.
Renovation of Shotover Inn provides new homes for renters
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.