Wildcats women’s soccer play Cal State Monterey Bay to a scoreless draw

The Chico State Wildcats (4-2-5, 1-1-2 CCAA) played their second game of their weekend road trip against the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters (4-1-5, 1-0-3 CCAA) Sunday. Despite outshooting the Otters eight to four, the Wildcats were unable to convert, leading to a scoreless draw.

Wildcats junior goalkeeper Peyton Johnson made her first start of the season and had two saves in the match.

Junior forward Jiana Martin and senior midfielders Natalie Mendoza and Brynn Howard all threatened the Otters’ keeper with shots on goal but were unable to capitalize.

Howard’s shot in the 89th minute was the Wildcats final threat to the Otters, hitting the low center of the goal frame, but was quickly corralled by the Otters’ keeper Nylah Mirshafiei.

The Wildcats’ next game will be Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. against the Sonoma State Seawolves at the University Soccer Stadium.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].