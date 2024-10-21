Guest editorial: Story on criminal case is misleading

Editor’s note: This is a guest editorial written in response to a story that ran in The Orion in mid-September. The Orion stands by its reporting but is also committed to the free flow of ideas. All opinions expressed are those of the author.

Dear Orion readers:

I’m Cheuyengther Xiong, president of Zos Ntuj Hmoov Ntuj Community Land Trust,ZNHN CLT, and Chairman of Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam Kee Tiam Vaj Lis Thum Niam Ntuj Plawv Yis Fai. On Sept. 17, The Orion published an article by Ms. Rebecca Gonzalez and Mr. Pedro Apolinar titled “Oroville Religious Leader Ordered to Stand Trial on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges.”

While the article’s title suggests that the article is about Sansue Vang’s court case and perhaps Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam, an IRS acknowledged 501c3 non-profit religious organization, the authors wove in ZNHN CLT, an IRS recognized 501c3 nonprofit public benefit organization, and Delicious Food 2 Go, giving readers the perception that Vang’s case is related to the branched off organization and business because of its loose connection with our religious organization. The majority of the article centered on the ZNHN CLT project under the disguise of Vang’s ongoing case.

Although Vang is affiliated with Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam, his case is a personal matter. Vang is not the leader of Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam and has no relation to ZNHN CLT and Delicious Food 2 Go. There were a number of speculative statements made, including Vang’s involvement in our community members’ decisions to move to Oroville, and I am writing this article to clarify the misinformation in hopes that the correction will minimize the damage to our community, community members, and business.

We have requested that any future article about Vang’s case written in the Orion exclude our public benefit organization and the store or his assumed leadership in our religious organization.

Respectfully,

Cheuyengther Xiong

Dr. Cheuyengther Xiong

President of ZNHN CLT

Chairman of Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam