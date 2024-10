La capacitación en quema prescrita regresará al condado de Butte.

Nathan Chiochios is in his fourth-year at Chico State as a journalism news major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his third semester on The Orion, and his second semester as sports editor. He has also interned at the Palo Alto Weekly. Chiochios looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.