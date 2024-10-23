Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

U.S. House representative District 1: Doug LaMalfa

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 23, 2024
Doug LaMalfa is running against Rose Penelope Yee for California Congress in November. Courtesy: Doug LaMalfa

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is the U.S. representative for California’s 1st Congressional district. He is running for reelection against Rose Penelope Yee in November.

LaMalfa was born and raised in Northern California. He earned a degree in agriculture and business from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. 

District 1 includes: 

Besides being a congressman, LaMalfa also manages his family’s farming business. As stated on his website, “As a rice farmer, I understand the unique challenges and obstacles facing our agricultural industry, from excessive state and federal regulations, unpredictable and sometimes catastrophic weather conditions, volatile markets, and significant barriers preventing new and young farmers from gaining stability.”

Agriculture and forestry are the main priorities of LaMalfa. He authored and passed California’s Forest Fire Protection Act of 2004, allowing landowners to make their rural lands fire-safe.

He previously worked as a member of the House Agriculture Committee in which he advocated for eliminating costly direct payments, streamlining federal programs, investing in specialty crops and ensuring farmers have resources to deal with droughts and wildfires, as stated on his website. 

Other central issues to LaMalfa are the economy and job creation. He stated on his website he believes in order to build a strong economic recovery that will provide more jobs for Americans, congress needs to “get the fiscal house in order.” He also believes Congress needs a comprehensive review of federal regulations. 

LaMalfa opposes certain tax increases and defends California’s Proposition 13, which reformed property tax laws. 

As stated on his website, “Doug believes that taxpayers know better than bureaucrats and politicians how to spend and invest their own hard-earned money.”

Education is another central issue to LaMalfa. As stated on his website, he believes the federal government has repeatedly failed to improve educational outcomes for students. 

He believes parents should have control over their children’s education, and should have the opportunity to send their children to charter or private schools, or homeschool them. He is also concerned about rising tuition for college students.

Regarding the issue of healthcare, LaMalfa believes all Americans deserve access to quality, affordable health care, as he stated on his website. He stated he supports repealing and replacing Obamacare.  

LaMalfa also supports protecting water rights and developing more water storage. He has advocated for increasing California’s water supply and supports projects such as Sites Reservoir and the Auburn Dam. 

As stated on LaMalfa’s website, he believes, “Government should do no harm and that limited government means government should do only what people cannot do for themselves, in the most efficient manner possible.”

The election for California’s 1st Congressional district between LaMalfa and Yee will be on Nov. 5. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Elections
The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is Oct. 21. The option to register in person at a polling location remains until Election Day. Photo from Pexels on Oct. 14
Chico State’s Office of Civic Engagement will hold multiple campus voter events
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 36?
Melissa Lopez-Mora, a Chico State student is running for Chico City Council District 5. Courtesy: Melissa Lopez-Mora
Chico District 5 Representative: Melissa Lopez-Mora
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this november. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 35?
Katie Hawley, a graduate of Chico State, is running for District 5 of the Chico City Council. Photo courtesy of Katie Hawley
Chico District 5 representative: Katie Hawley
30th Congressional District Congressman Adam Schiff is running against Steve Garvey to represent the state of California in the United States Senate. Photo from Pexels
U.S. Senate candidate: Adam Schiff
More in News
Two more islands still have yet to be integrated into Chico city limits. Photo taken by Anthony Vasek on Oct. 15
Some newly-annexed residents can’t vote on city matters in November
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
The Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 12 to Oct. 18
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Newsom signs new bipartisan legislation supporting domestic violence victims
A man was arrested outside a Donald Trump rally for possession of loaded guns. Photo from Pixabay.
Man with loaded guns arrested outside Trump rally
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Newsom signs Phone Free School Act, other technology-focused bills
The main office of the College of Education is inside Tehama Hall. Photo taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on October 11
$8.5 million grant to go to 60 aspiring teachers
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.