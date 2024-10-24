Chico State women’s golf ready to swing into spring after fall segment wrap-up

The Chico State women’s golf team wrapped up its fall segment of the 2024-25 season on a high note, tallying a seven-stroke improvement in the final round of Sonoma State’s Fall Invitational on Oct. 8. The Wildcats are looking to build off their experiences in fall in preparation for their spring segment.

After a slow start in the opening rounds of each of the three tournaments in the fall segment, the Wildcats made promising improvements in the second rounds of the three tournaments.

Wildcats’ head coach Heather Fegley shared her biggest takeaways from the teams fall segment.

“The fall showed that we have a lot of talent and depth on the team, it’s just a matter of putting it all together on the same day,” Fegley said. “We had girls that aren’t that seasoned show up and then our seasoned players showed up and put together some good rounds, but it goes back to being able to do it all at the same time.”

In the Swan Memorial Tournament on Sept. 9, after finishing 33-over par as a team in the first round, the Wildcats responded and improved shooting 25-over par in the second round.

During the RJGA Shootout at Estrella on Sept. 16, senior Trinity Hernandez and sophomores Ariana Blagrove and Kaylie Parola each turned in better scores in the second and final round of the tournament. The Wildcats combined for a score of 312 in the final round, a 14-shot improvement from the first round.

Wrapping up the Wildcats’ fall segment, Kaylie Parola and Trinity Hernandez were the top finishers for the Wildcats at Sonoma State’s Fall Invitational. Parola and Hernandez tied for sixth overall in the tournament, each recording 4-over par.

The Wildcats finished with a combined score of 317 in the first round, bouncing back with a score of 310 in the final round and taking third place in the four-team tournament.

Hernandez shared what the team can build off of heading into the spring session.

“I think just having a lot more confidence in ourselves, we showed that we are capable of putting together good scoring averages,” Hernandez said. “Going into the spring everyone has a little bit of experience that we can build off of and take those experiences to improve for the spring.”

After finishing the fall segment on a positive note, the Wildcats know they haven’t reached their full potential and have specific goals they want to achieve in the spring.

“We really want to focus on doing a lot of the simple things better. I think a lot of the time out on the golf course we overcomplicate things and we get in our heads a lot,” Hernandez said. “Now we are starting to learn it’s bigger than just playing for ourselves and we have our teammates that are counting on us to play well every day.”

The Wildcats will begin their spring campaign Feb. 3, when they travel to Downey to participate in Cal State LA‘s Spring Kickoff, held at the Rio Hondo Country Club.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].