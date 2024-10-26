Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach Week will start Monday

Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach Week is quickly approaching starting Oct. 28-Nov.1. CalFresh is a federally-funded nutrition program that provides eligible households with resources to access food at any store that accepts EBT cards.

Universities across the state will be promoting CalFresh including 20 California State University campuses and all 10 University of California campuses.

Those eligible for CalFresh include:

Eligible students

Older adults

Legal immigrants

Homeless individuals

Some people convicted of felonies

Children

Amounts that CalFresh will provide to applicants varies on household size and income. Students at Chico State are able to use their EBT cards at stores such as Butte Station and Urban Roots.

Outreach Week helps people through the CalFresh application process. Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach Team can assist with eligibility prescreening, application assistance, verification documents, interview preparation and application renewals.

CalFresh Outreach will have tables in the Cross Cultural Leadership Center in the Meriam Library room 172 all week to spread information about the program. The program networks with organizations that work with low-income populations, provide bilingual support, help interpret case workers and problem solve.

Campus partners include:

During outreach week, from Monday to Nov. 1, the Chico State CalFresh team will be in the Cross Cultural Leadership Center in the Meriam Library room 172 from 9 a.m.-4 pm.

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].