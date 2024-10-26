Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach Week will start Monday

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 26, 2024
CalFresh outreach week is coming to Chico State, providing students with resources in applying to the nutrition program. Courtesy: CalFresh Chico State
CalFresh outreach week is coming to Chico State, providing students with resources in applying to the nutrition program. Courtesy: CalFresh Chico State

Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach Week is quickly approaching starting Oct. 28-Nov.1. CalFresh is a federally-funded nutrition program that provides eligible households with resources to access food at any store that accepts EBT cards.  

Universities across the state will be promoting CalFresh including 20 California State University campuses and all 10 University of California campuses. 

Those eligible for CalFresh include:

  •  Eligible students 
  • Older adults 
  • Legal immigrants 
  • Homeless individuals 
  • Some people convicted of felonies
  • Children

Amounts that CalFresh will provide to applicants varies on household size and income. Students at Chico State are able to use their EBT cards at stores such as Butte Station and Urban Roots

Outreach Week helps people through the CalFresh application process. Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach Team can assist with eligibility prescreening, application assistance, verification documents, interview preparation and application renewals. 

CalFresh Outreach will have tables in the Cross Cultural Leadership Center in the Meriam Library room 172 all week to spread information about the program. The program networks with organizations that work with low-income populations, provide bilingual support, help interpret case workers and problem solve.  

Campus partners include: 

During outreach week, from Monday to Nov. 1, the Chico State CalFresh team will be in the Cross Cultural Leadership Center in the Meriam Library room 172 from 9 a.m.-4 pm. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Photo of Allen Lemont Charles. Courtesy of the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
Butte College police officer pleads not guilty on all charges related to child pornography
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
The Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 19 to 25
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Gavin Newsom signs bills addressing homelessness
Rose Penelope Yee is running against Doug LaMalfa for California Congress in November. Courtesy: Rose Penelope Yee
US House representative District 1: Rose Penelope Yee
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Newsom signs bills related to mental health, substance abuse treatment
Doug LaMalfa is running against Rose Penelope Yee for California Congress in November. Courtesy: Doug LaMalfa
U.S. House representative District 1: Doug LaMalfa
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.