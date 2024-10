Oficial de policía de Butte College se declara no culpable de todos los cargos relacionados con la pornografía infantil

Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her second semester with The Orion and her first semester as the news editor. She previously worked as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses in downtown. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Lead Writing Mentor for the Writing Center..