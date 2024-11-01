Chico State names Eric Coleman as new athletic director

After a two-month search, Chico State selected Eric Coleman as the University’s executive director of athletics. Coleman is the successor to long-time Athletic Director Anita Barker, who served in the role for 34 years.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the Wildcat family and am inspired by Chico State’s steadfast commitment to excellence and providing an affordable, high-quality education for all students,” Coleman said.

Coleman comes from the University of California, San Diego, where he currently serves as the executive senior associate athletic director for Scholar-Athlete Success. Prior to his work at UC San Diego, he held several positions at Texas A&M-Commerce, including interim director of athletics.

Before working in Texas, Coleman worked for Florida Atlantic University, where he most recently served as senior associate athletic director for academics and student development, as well as sports supervisor for men’s and women’s soccer at the university.

He began his athletic career as a student-athlete, where he played football at the University of Minnesota Morris. He earned his master’s degree in sports management from the University of Minnesota, Mankato.

“We are excited for Eric to lead us into the next era of Chico State Athletics,” Chico State President Steve Perez said. “His extraordinary record of helping student-athletes thrive and his energizing vision for the department’s future are a great fit that will serve our student-athletes, campus and community well.”

As executive director of athletics at Chico State, Coleman will oversee all 13 varsity sports, which includes over 350 student-athletes.

A press release from the university’s athletic department states he will manage the athletic department’s budget, oversee all departmental operations and events, fundraising and enhance the gameday experience for the community and Chico State students.

Coleman’s first day on campus will be Dec. 2, and a press conference formally introducing him will be announced soon.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].