Man rushed to hospital after being thrown to ground outside Crazy Horse Saloon

Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // November 2, 2024
A man was thrown to the ground and suffered serious head injuries after an argument began outside of the Crazy Horse Saloon, a nightclub in Downtown Chico.

The call came to Chico Police Department at 2:29 a.m. Thursday regarding an altercation that began just outside the nightclub. 

Chico Police dispatcher Wendy Vessels said a group of women had an argument that started to become physical. One man was thrown onto the ground and began bleeding extensively from his head. 

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Enloe Medical Center.

There is no current update from Chico police on the medical status of the victim.

The Orion will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Beatrice Williams can be reached at [email protected].

