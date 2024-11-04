National First-Generation Week preview

Chico State’s Latinx Resource Center El Centro announced they are collaborating with the First Generation Faculty and Staff Association to host events in celebration and support of first-generation students, faculty and staff.

Nov. 4 – Graduate Students Panel

First-generation graduate students will host a panel to give insight to current students and navigate the next steps of graduate school.

They will speak on their experiences transitioning from undergraduate to graduate studies from 2-4 p.m. at the El Centro Resource Center, Meriam Library 161.

Nov. 5 – Art Therapy and Vision Boards

El Centro will hold a workshop from noon to 2 p.m. for art therapy and vision boards accompanied with snacks and drinks.

This will provide the space for the first-generation student and staff community to manage heightened emotions that may be caused by the election.

Nov. 6 – First-Gen Social

The third annual First-Generation Social event will provide the opportunity to meet and connect with first-generation students, staff and faculty.

This will take place at Selvester’s Cafe 100 from 4:30-6:30 p.m with food, refreshments and trivia.

Nov. 8

On National First-Generation Day, El Centro is holding a healing circle from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The event will include a focus of building a sense of community and discussions to provide a healing space. Attendees will also receive goodie bags and a T-shirt.

People are required to RSVP for the events to determine the expected number of attendees.

National First-Generation Day is celebrated on Nov. 8 to honor the anniversary of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The act expanded college opportunities for first-generation and low-income students.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].