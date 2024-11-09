Climb your way to first at ‘The Ruckus’ climbing competition

Grab your chalk bags and climbing shoes because the Wildcat Recreation Center Climbing Gym is hosting “The Ruckus,” a bouldering competition for all skill levels, on Monday from 4-8 p.m.

Bouldering is a form of climbing where participants ascend a route that is shorter than 25-feet. The climbing gym has chalk bags and climbing shoes for people who don’t have their own. The competition will feature three categories: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

The climbing gym will be changing all of the routes for this competition, offering fresh routes for regular climbers and a great opportunity for people interested in climbing.

The Climbing Gym hosts two climbing competitions each academic year. The fall semester always features a bouldering competition and in the spring ropes and harnesses are brought out for a top-rope competition.

The competition is free to attend and the three winners will receive prizes.

