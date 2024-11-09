Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Climb your way to first at ‘The Ruckus’ climbing competition

The WREC Climbing Gym is hosting a climbing competition geared for every skill level.
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment Reporter // November 9, 2024
Olyvia Simpson
Students get prepared with their harnesses and look at the different rock climbing courses to choose from the one they want to attempt to climb to reach the top. Photo credit: Olyvia Simpson

Grab your chalk bags and climbing shoes because the Wildcat Recreation Center Climbing Gym is hosting “The Ruckus,” a bouldering competition for all skill levels, on Monday from 4-8 p.m.

Bouldering is a form of climbing where participants ascend a route that is shorter than 25-feet. The climbing gym has chalk bags and climbing shoes for people who don’t have their own. The competition will feature three categories: beginner, intermediate and advanced. 

The climbing gym will be changing all of the routes for this competition, offering fresh routes for regular climbers and a great opportunity for people interested in climbing. 

The Climbing Gym hosts two climbing competitions each academic year. The fall semester always features a bouldering competition and in the spring ropes and harnesses are brought out for a top-rope competition. 

The competition is free to attend and the three winners will receive prizes. 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].

