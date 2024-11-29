Halal Platter: An underrated food option on campus

Over the past few months I have often got food from the red Halal Platter food truck on my way to classes, and it has quickly become my favorite food option on campus.

Usually parked outside the Wildcat Food Pantry and close to the Meriam Library and Student Success Center, this food truck has a surprisingly diverse menu, featuring Mediterranean and Middle Eastern options at affordable prices.

Pictures of the food on the menu are on both sides of the truck, though I did not see the back my first several times ordering. Some of these dishes they do not currently make, so just use the main menu above.

They will ask if you want your meal spicy or not, which would add sriracha sauce to your order.

I recommend getting your order and taking the short walk to the Bell Memorial Union restaurant, as it is a nice indoor place to sit down at and get more napkins or a water cup if you need it.

Though it is often hard for me to choose an order, here are the three options I have had little reason to stray from.

When you unwrap it, it is a delicious take on the Greek gyro. I usually dislike the strong, distinct yogurt sauce taste many Mediterranean places use, but Halal Platter’s white sauce is a mix of mayo, yogurt and vinegar that is a safe addition to most of its meals.

I would give this meal an 8 out of 10, and I slightly prefer lamb the most. It is a tasty yet simple take on the gyro. My inner carnivore wants a little more meat and maybe something tomato or onion-related, but this gyro is something great if you are very hungry.

The freshness of the lettuce and sauces contrasts the slightly dry-tasting bread. Because of this, I recommend having some water when eating this.

When I find something I like from a restaurant it is hard to get me to order something different, but I went out of my comfort zone and ordered the lamb with the rice.

Fortunately for me, it was a very familiar taste, as it is very similar to the gyro. Instead of the meat, lettuce and sauce getting wrapped into bread, it is put over brown rice in a to-go box.

I would give this an 8 out of 10. I really like how the meat and the freshness of the lettuce contrast each other with many of these meals.

The chicken tikka is similar, with more tikka sauce, as well as the sriracha and white sauces, rice and lettuce. To me it is slightly better than the meat with rice because I love the sauce.

I would give it a 9 out of 10.

Even though there are three sauces it does not feel too wet. In my opinion, this is their best dish. Maybe next time I should get some pita bread with this, as bread on the side of Indian-based dishes is amazing.

Interested in learning more, I asked Ahmad Ghous, the owner of the business about Halal Platter. He explained that he came to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2017 and found that Chico did not have much Middle Eastern food.

“Chico people like our food,” he said. “New customers bring two or three more people and they are so excited.”

Ghous also explained that some people are hesitant to try it, but end up loving it once they start eating. This was relatable to me, as I do not tend to like gyros, but after Halal Platter I have been a regular customer.

Ahmad explained that his food truck is approved by Dining Services of Associated Students. This is why the food truck accepts Flex Cash, Retail Dining Dollar Program and Wildcat Dollars.

While I was asking Ahmad questions, Pavan Kasukurti, a graduate student from Hyderabad, India, started raving to me about how much he loves Halal Platter.

“This is the best food in Chico,” he said. “To be honest, I come here like three times a day.”

He explained how the spiciness of Halal Platter’s food is similar to the food of India.

Overall, this is easily my favorite on campus food spot. The menu is diverse but has an identity and does a good job of blending different cultures into something easy for Americans to enjoy. Soon I will try the Super Fries and other items I have not ordered, but I truly love what I’m eating. It is reasonably priced and gives you a good amount of quality food.

