The Orion
The Orion
Remembering the Camp Fire: Paradise returns stronger

Six years after California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire, the people of Paradise revisit the disaster and discuss efforts to rebuild
Byline photo of Lexi Lynn
Byline photo of Megan Gauer
Lexi Lynn and Megan Gauer // November 8, 2024
The mural on the side of Paradise Art Center depicts Paradise’s landscape before the Camp Fire. The empty space symbolizes the community’s efforts to work toward revitalization. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Nov. 5.

The sound of propane tanks exploding filled the air as the people of Paradise fled from their homes on Nov. 8, 2018. This November will mark six years since the Camp Fire ravaged Northern California. But it will also signify the community collaboration that has taken place since. 

Destroying 18,804 structures and resulting in 86 deaths, the Camp Fire continues to hold the record for deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California. 

Mandy Feder-Sawyer, a journalism instructor at Chico State, lost her Paradise home to the Camp Fire. 

Feder-Sawyer’s family had only 20 minutes to evacuate their home. In a panic, they grabbed what they could, prioritizing their pets. 

After packing their car, they waited in traffic to leave the area. The roads were congested with people attempting to make their own escape. 

With traffic at a standstill, Feder-Sawyer said some people were abandoning their cars to walk. Others jumped in the back of pickup trucks. 

“All the rules went out the window. I’ll say that,” she said. 

Amid the chaos, deer wandered between the cars. Feder-Sawyer describes seeing the animals as a bizarre experience, given that deer are usually avoidant of humans. 

The deer, much like the families and individuals in cars, fled from their own burning homes and had no idea where to go.

“You kind of look to wildlife to follow them away from dangers, but they were just as stunned as the people waiting in traffic,” Feder-Sawyer said. 

She said a silence dually existed with the panic. Her family listened to the radio for updates on the fire and didn’t speak much. 

The traffic buildup eventually ended after three and a half hours. 

“We were very fortunate to get out with our lives,” she said. 

Many businesses in Paradise burned in the fire. The process of reopening has been a frustrating and slow process for many owners. 

Pictured are Pam Hartley and her son Glenn, two of the co-owners of Joy Lyn’s Candies. They purchased the business in 2000, making them the fourth owners. Joy Lyn’s Candies reopened in October of 2020 after the Camp Fire. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Nov. 5.

Pam Hartley, co-owner of Joy Lyn’s Candies, lost her business and home in the fire. It wasn’t until 2020 the candy shop reopened. 

The process of moving Joy Lyn’s Candies into a new building was challenging, Hartley said. Much of the candy-making equipment that was destroyed was irreplaceable and the business was forced to downsize to fit into the new building, which was formerly a T-shirt printing shop. 

Hartley said the community support has been crucial to the success of Joy Lyn’s Candies. On their reopening day, a line of customers snaked out the door and onto the street. 

The people are what kept Hartley and her family from moving away from Paradise after the fire. 

“You can replace your couch or your chairs, but you can’t really replace your friends and the relationships you’ve had for many, many years,” she said. 

Steve Ferchaud has lived in Paradise since 1997. He is currently working on a mural for Joy Lyn’s Candies’ 55th anniversary. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Nov. 5.

To commemorate the 55th year of Joy Lyn’s Candies being open, a candy-themed mural is being painted on the side of the building. 

Steve Ferchaud, the artist behind the mural, is a children’s book illustrator who moved to Paradise in 1997. He was in Paradise during the Camp Fire evacuations. 

A friend called him and told him to evacuate immediately. Upon leaving his home, he said that he could hear the sound of propane tanks exploding. 

Ferchaud lost his home in the fire but decided to stay in Paradise. He finished rebuilding his home a year ago.

“Things do work out. It may take a while, but things always work out,” Ferchaud said. “You just have to have that positive attitude.”

Ferchaud has kept a positive attitude through the disaster. He has felt supported by the community and is continually being offered help from friends and strangers alike. 

In 2023, Ferchad painted a mural on the side of the Paradise Art Center building to honor Paradise’s rebuilding process after the Camp Fire. The left side of the mural is black and white, and giant paint brushes appear to be finishing the painting. Ferchaud intended for this to symbolize the barren look of Paradise after the fire. 

“It’s not finished, and that was done on purpose. It shows that Paradise isn’t finished yet,” he said. 

Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Lexi Lynn
Lexi Lynn, Features Reporter
Lexi Lynn is a third-year journalism major from Redding. This is her first semester on The Orion, and she’s excited to get involved with the Chico community. In her free time, she loves backpacking, reading and attending live music events.
Megan Gauer
Megan Gauer, Layout Editor
Megan Gauer is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism news and minoring in social media production and analysis. This is her third semester on staff and she is excited to be on the editorial board and managing design.  In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends, doing various crafts, thrifting, and getting outside whether it’s walking, swimming, or enjoying the beaches and redwoods near her hometown. 