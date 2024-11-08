Chico State's independent student newspaper

Rebuilding efforts are still ongoing 6 years after the Camp Fire

Looking back on how things have changed since the fire in 2018
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Byline photo of Jenna McMahon
Jessica Miller and Jenna McMahon // November 8, 2024
Downtown Paradise six years after the Camp Fire. Some businesses have rebuilt while others were not able to come back. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon on Nov. 4.

 The Camp Fire scarred the Town of Paradise and burned 18,804 structures six years ago on Nov. 8, 2018.

This fire changed the Paradise and Butte County communities and countless people’s lives. 

Geography and environmental studies student Michael Steinberg had family who lived in Paradise during the fire. He said that watching the news from his home in Oregon was a nightmare. For Steinberg, it was the second time that summer he’d watched a devastating fire force his family to evacuate, as his grandparents lived in West Redding during the Carr Fire

Wildfires the size of the Camp Fire leave lasting damage on the environment, Steinberg said. 

“These large wildfires often sterilize the soils in areas where the fire burned extremely hot, which prevents vegetation regrowth,” he said.

On his occasional drives to Paradise, Steinberg said he sees homes that lack a defensible space should another fire come. He fears the ridge could burn again. 

While the fire left unimaginable damage, in the years since, the residents have spent time rebuilding the town and their sense of community.

Green Paradise Kitchen did suffer in the Camp Fire, but they were able to rebuild right where they were before. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon on Nov. 4.

Green Paradise Cafe Kitchen, an organic, locally-owned business in Paradise, burned in the Camp Fire but has reopened in a new location. 

Before the fire, owner Jennifer Trzaskalski bought a larger fixer-upper location down the street to expand her business. When the fire hit, her original location completely burned, but her fixer-upper was left standing with minimal fire damage.

Trzaskalski said that many businesses are working on coming back, but some won’t ever return. 

“It’s been rough for people to come back, having to rebuild their lives as well,” Trzaskalski said. 

Paradise has focused on revitalizing its downtown area to try and encourage businesses to return and for new businesses to reopen.

Paradise Bikes was one of the businesses whose building did not burn in the Camp Fire, but the fire came up right behind them. Owner Rich Colgin stated since the fire started so early he did not even go into work. He just packed up and left that day. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon on Nov. 4.

Paradise Bikes didn’t burn in the fire and still operates in a building that’s about 100 years old, owner Rich Colgin said. 

The fire burned the apartments that used to be behind his store, coming nearly in his backyard. His business was full of smoke and he had to keep doors open for about two weeks to clear out the smell.

Many community projects are still underway, as people are applying to build their homes in Paradise soon

The community of Paradise is still alive and pushing through the damage from 2018. 

Jessica Miller and Jenna McMahon can be reached at [email protected].

