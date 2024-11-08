Rebuilding efforts are still ongoing 6 years after the Camp Fire

The Camp Fire scarred the Town of Paradise and burned 18,804 structures six years ago on Nov. 8, 2018.

This fire changed the Paradise and Butte County communities and countless people’s lives.

Geography and environmental studies student Michael Steinberg had family who lived in Paradise during the fire. He said that watching the news from his home in Oregon was a nightmare. For Steinberg, it was the second time that summer he’d watched a devastating fire force his family to evacuate, as his grandparents lived in West Redding during the Carr Fire.

Wildfires the size of the Camp Fire leave lasting damage on the environment, Steinberg said.

“These large wildfires often sterilize the soils in areas where the fire burned extremely hot, which prevents vegetation regrowth,” he said.

On his occasional drives to Paradise, Steinberg said he sees homes that lack a defensible space should another fire come. He fears the ridge could burn again.

While the fire left unimaginable damage, in the years since, the residents have spent time rebuilding the town and their sense of community.

Green Paradise Cafe Kitchen, an organic, locally-owned business in Paradise, burned in the Camp Fire but has reopened in a new location.

Before the fire, owner Jennifer Trzaskalski bought a larger fixer-upper location down the street to expand her business. When the fire hit, her original location completely burned, but her fixer-upper was left standing with minimal fire damage.

Trzaskalski said that many businesses are working on coming back, but some won’t ever return.

“It’s been rough for people to come back, having to rebuild their lives as well,” Trzaskalski said.

Paradise has focused on revitalizing its downtown area to try and encourage businesses to return and for new businesses to reopen.

Paradise Bikes didn’t burn in the fire and still operates in a building that’s about 100 years old, owner Rich Colgin said.

The fire burned the apartments that used to be behind his store, coming nearly in his backyard. His business was full of smoke and he had to keep doors open for about two weeks to clear out the smell.

Many community projects are still underway, as people are applying to build their homes in Paradise soon.

The community of Paradise is still alive and pushing through the damage from 2018.

Jessica Miller and Jenna McMahon can be reached at [email protected].