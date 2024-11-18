WellCat Health Center pharmacy: Affordable, convenient on-campus resource

The WellCat Health Center is Chico State’s exclusive doctor’s office and pharmacy. Appointments can be made for a variety of reasons such as checking for the flu, strep throat, or just a normal check up. These services are free and pharmacy products are discounted.

At the WellCat Health Center, a patient can check medication availability, get pharmacist support and get prescription refills. Almost anything that students may need from a typical doctor’s office can be done at the WellCat Health Center.

When it comes to the pharmacy, the prices of over-the-counter medications are significantly cheaper than at other pharmacies. The pharmacy also offers resources from free condoms to the most expensive item being nicotine patches at $35.76 and everything in between such as basic cold medicine, vitamins and Plan B.

To compare prices at other stores, Tylenol Cold and Flu medicine is $1.85 at the health center but $7.67 at Walmart. Packs of menstrual pads are also available for $3.60 while at Walmart they are $5.69.

The WellCat Health Center is at 601 Warner St. and its hours are

M,T,T,F: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

W: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A complete list of available medications and pharmacy products can be found here.

