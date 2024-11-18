Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

WellCat Health Center pharmacy: Affordable, convenient on-campus resource

Byline photo of Owen Daniels
Owen Daniels, Reporter // November 18, 2024
Owen Daniels

The WellCat Health Center is Chico State’s exclusive doctor’s office and pharmacy. Appointments can be made for a variety of reasons such as checking for the flu, strep throat, or just a normal check up. These services are free and pharmacy products are discounted. 

At the WellCat Health Center, a patient can check medication availability, get pharmacist support and get prescription refills. Almost anything that students may need from a typical doctor’s office can be done at the WellCat Health Center. 

When it comes to the pharmacy, the prices of over-the-counter medications are significantly cheaper than at other pharmacies. The pharmacy also offers resources from free condoms to the most expensive item being nicotine patches at $35.76 and everything in between such as basic cold medicine, vitamins and Plan B. 

To compare prices at other stores, Tylenol Cold and Flu medicine is $1.85 at the health center but $7.67 at Walmart. Packs of menstrual pads are also available for $3.60 while at Walmart they are $5.69. 

The WellCat Health Center is at 601 Warner St. and its hours are

  • M,T,T,F: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • W: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A complete list of available medications and pharmacy products can be found here.

Owen Daniels can be reached at [email protected].

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Seven patrol cars were dispatched to a home at East Ninth Street in Chico Sunday evening.
Family dispute results in hospitalization and criminal charges
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
The Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 8 to 15
Bidwell Mansion under restoration on Nov. 13. They started the project in Spring 2024 and are slated to finish Spring 2025. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon.
Bidwell Mansion plans to reopen spring 2025
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Gavin Newsom signs new legislation addressing state food programs
Parking in Downtown Chico will be free Thursday nights in December. Photo taken by Bea Williams Dec. 11, 2023
Chico City Council plans to make downtown parking free on Thursdays for the holiday season
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
The Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 2 to 7
More in Uncategorized
He said, she said: ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’
He said, she said: ‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’
Signs put up around the City Plaza fencing in Downtown Chico. Taken by Beatrice Williams on Oct. 3.
La Plaza de la Ciudad de Chico está cerrada y cercada por trabajos de restauración y mantenimiento.
Ariana DeBose as Chef in the film “House of Spoils.” Photo credit: Glodi Balazs, ©Amazon Content Services LLC.
He said, she said: “House of Spoils”
Front view of Kendall Hall
California bans legacy admissions at private universities
The awaited vice president candidate debate allowed both Vance and Walz to share their views with the public. Graphic created by Jessica Miller using Canva on Oct. 2
Recap: Vance and Walz vice presidential debate
Music is powerful … and so is politics and policy … so maybe the two shouldn’t mix. Graphic AI-generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly and edited using Adobe Express.
An alt-girl’s perspective: Popular music should stay out of politics
About the Contributor
Owen Daniels
Owen Daniels, Opinion Reporter
Owen Daniels is second-year journalism student who is from San Rafael. He is very excited to be writing for the Orion and hopes to continue doing so for as long as he is at Chico State. Owen hopes to one day become a sports journalist so he can continue being around what he loves.