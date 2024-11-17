Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
The Orion
The Orion
Family dispute results in hospitalization and possible criminal charges

One Chico resident was rushed to Enloe Hospital after an altercation and another was arrested
C.N.Kepler, Reporter // November 17, 2024
C.N.Kepler
Seven patrol cars were dispatched to a home at East Ninth Stree in Chico Sunday evening.

One Chico resident was rushed to Enloe Hospital and another was arrested following an argument turned physical at a house near the intersection of E. Eighth and Poplar streets at 4:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

Seven police cars, a fire engine and an ambulance responded to the call. Neighbors gathered as a police line was drawn around the crime scene. 

Assault victim rushed to hospital after assault on Sunday evening. (C.N.Kepler)

“There was a physical altercation involving two family members. One was transported to the hospital. … Everyone is accounted for at this point,” said Chico Police Department Sgt. Trey Reid.

A male suspect was taken into custody by Chico Police on three charges: assault, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threat. 

Poplar was closed for approximately three hours but is now open. 

The Orion will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

CN Kepler can be reached at [email protected].

