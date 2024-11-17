Family dispute results in hospitalization and possible criminal charges

One Chico resident was rushed to Enloe Hospital and another was arrested following an argument turned physical at a house near the intersection of E. Eighth and Poplar streets at 4:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

Seven police cars, a fire engine and an ambulance responded to the call. Neighbors gathered as a police line was drawn around the crime scene.

“There was a physical altercation involving two family members. One was transported to the hospital. … Everyone is accounted for at this point,” said Chico Police Department Sgt. Trey Reid.

A male suspect was taken into custody by Chico Police on three charges: assault, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threat.

Poplar was closed for approximately three hours but is now open.

