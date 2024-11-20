Butte Film Festival gears up to screen 56 student films and 7 Chico State films

The Butte Film Festival, or BUFF, returns to kick off the jolly season with a Twilight Zone-themed ambience at the Historic Oroville State Theater. The festival is set to take place Dec. 6 through 8, featuring screenings, workshops and panel discussions.

Receiving over 135 submissions from student filmmakers across Northern California, the team diligently worked to select the 63 films to be screened across eight categories; drama, horror, music video, documentary, action and sci-fi, comedy and experimental.

Chico State’s own Digital Filmmakers Guild has six of their student short films being screened at BUFF.

From behind a camera to behind a screen, projecting their short film for captivated audiences. The 6 student filmmakers from Chico State have worked tirelessly, pouring their all into these projects. Here is what they have to say about their work.

Liam Aiken – “Rolly Chair” and “An Immersive Experience”

“It is very exciting. I was thrilled to have been accepted and I know this year it’s going to be a lot bigger so I’m very excited to watch all the films and all the interviews.”

Danny Chimal, co-president of the DFG – “Maestros”

“This film was a passion project of mine and a concept I’ve been exploring since I was 12 years old. And I’m really proud of it! While it’s not perfect, I think that’s what’s special about it. The way it looks imperfect and dated for our experience as current college filmmakers. I hope one day I can turn Maestros into the trilogy like I’ve always wanted and bring to life its full potential as a professionally made feature film.”

Cat McCarthy – “Tunnels Beneath”

“It’s really cool! I’m excited to see it with the buds and watch other selected films.”

Seth Tractman, co-president of the DFG – “Krug”

“I’m super excited to have “KRUG” screened at BUFF. I made this film last spring with a talented cast and crew, and I can’t wait to see it on the big screen again — and hopefully take home an award!”

Woody Tuttle – “Slasher Pro”

“To me film is the epitome of art. It combines writing, photography, music, performance art, sculpture and so much more. The real joy of filmmaking is that you can’t make it alone. You and a band of artists all agree to come together to celebrate something greater than themselves. Going from being alone in a room writing a script to watching a team of friends all enthusiastically mess and wrap your idea into everyone’s is the true soul of film making.”

Meghan Atherton – “Consequences”

“My film, “Consequences,” explores a really dark story behind what it is like to lose someone close to you because of a laced Fentanyl pill. While my short film is not the exact story, I lost a friend of mine in high school to a total accident with a laced pill. It both broke my heart and made me angry that not enough kids of all ages are educated on how easy it is to get their hands on these dangerous drugs and how fast they can ruin everything. So the chance to screen such an important message to college students who have most likely lost someone in a similar way and educate them, as well as make them feel seen in their complicated grief surrounding the topic is so special to me as a director and writer.”

This year’s BUFF offers more than just screenings.

Guest speakers such as Tyler Faires from Redding and winner of Best Environmental Documentary for “Acid Canal” at the Cannes World Film Festival will hold workshops.

Shaun Paul Piccinino, a Chico local who directed a No. 1 movie on Netflix called “A California Christmas,” will open the event with reflections on his career.

Heather Atherton, a local public relations expert and organizer of Reno’s largest film fest Cordillera Film Festival will share her knowledge in a workshop Sunday.

Tickets are on sell now: