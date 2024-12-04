Chico State's independent student newspaper

2 kindergarteners in critical condition after Palermo school shooting Wednesday

Beatrice Williams, Reporter // December 4, 2024
A school shooting in Palermo on Wednesday left two elementary students, boys aged five and six, wounded and now hospitalized. The suspected gunman was found dead on the scene.

“They are currently in extremely critical condition,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea  said during a press conference. “I am thankful that they are still alive but they have a long road ahead of them.”

Several 911 calls from the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists came in at roughly 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, as stated during the press conference.

When police arrived at the elementary school, the suspected gunman was already dead. A handgun was located near the suspect’s body. Honea said he appeared to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After the incident, about 35 students were taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their families.

According to the press conference, the suspect made an appointment to meet with administration to enroll a family member at the school, and the shooting occurred after the meeting. Honea said the subject may have targeted the school because of its religious affiliation.

The Chico State University Police Department emailed the campus community Wednesday afternoon addressing the shooting. The email said, “There is no threat to Chico State, but University Police have been dispatched to the Oroville area to provide support.”

The suspect’s identity has not yet been disclosed to the public. The Orion will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

