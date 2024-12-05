Earthquake felt throughout Northern California

From the U.S. Geological Survey around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday there was a magnitude 6.0 earthquake offshore of Cape Mendocino and was felt briefly in Chico and surrounding areas.

There was a brief Tsunami warning from the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, this warning was lifted and is no longer in effect.

The magnitude 7.0 Offshore Cape Mendocino earthquake occurred around 100 km southwest of Ferndale, off the coast of Northern California in the vicinity of the Mendocino Fracture Zone.

Students are reminded to review the campus emergency procedures, including evacuation routes and safety tips, which can be found on the Chico State Emergency Services website. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

