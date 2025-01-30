Chico State's independent student newspaper

Aragon earns second conference Player of the Week award following consecutive double-doubles

In the 2023-24 season, Aragon picked up an injury that would effectively end her junior year, despite that, she is putting together the best season of her career
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Reporter // January 30, 2025
Aaron Draper
Chico State’s Meadow Aragon looking to score in the paint against Cal State LA after collecting one of her 11 rebounds. Photo taken on Jan. 25 by Aaron Draper

Back-to-back double-doubles earned Wildcat senior forward Meadow Aragon her second FloCollege/CCAA Player of the Week award for the season on Tuesday. 

Aragon and the Wildcats are coming off a week in which they played two formidable conference opponents in the undefeated, No. 3-ranked Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros and the Cal State LA Golden Eagles

Chico State split the two-game homestand after a loss to the Toros, but was able to bounce back with a big win against the Golden Eagles. Over those two matchups, Aragon averaged 20 points and 10.5 rebounds, collecting double-doubles in both performances. 

“We’ve gotten better every game and had our hiccups, but we’ve learned from them,” Aragon said. “We’re getting it done now in the second half of conference [play], and we’re ready for the challenges, ready to rise up.”

Three games into the 2023-24 season, Aragon picked up an injury that would effectively end her junior year. Despite that, she is putting together the best season of her career. As of Thursday, she is currently averaging career highs in points (15.3), rebounds (7.7) and field goal percentage (61.1%).

“Everything happens for a reason, and everything happens at its own time, and although I wish I could’ve played with the team last year, I think it’s working out for me this year,” Aragon said. “I’m just excited to be here, and it makes me not take any days for granted.”

Meadow Aragon at the scorers table waiting to check into the game against the Cal State LA Golden Eagles. Photo taken on Jan. 25 by Aaron Draper.

Most impressively, Aragon has notched double-doubles in her last five outings, averaging 19.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Due to her impact on the court, Aragon often faces double and triple teams. 

However, she still manages to convert at a 61% rate. Aragon leads the entire NCAA Western Region in field goal percentage and is the sixth-best in Division 2 women’s basketball.

“We have four other people on the court that can score,” Aragon said. “So if they want to double or triple team me, that leaves my teammates open as well, so just pick your poison, honestly.” 

Aragon first earned the award during the week of Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, when she put up 26 points and 10 boards at a 77% clip.  

The Wildcats are headed to So-Cal for a two-game road trip where they will rematch against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes and second-place Cal Poly Pomona Broncos. In their previous matchup with the Broncos, Chico came up just short in an overtime showdown, giving them their first conference loss of the year. 

The Wildcats next home game is on Feb. 6 in the Acker Gymnasium against the Stanislaus State Warriors

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

