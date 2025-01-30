Sonoma State budget cuts eliminate athletics and reduce programs and faculty

Sonoma State announced significant cuts to faculty positions, departments and the elimination of their National College Athletic Association Division II Athletics. Students and faculty received an email from Interim President Dr. Emily F. Cutrer on Jan. 22 explaining these changes.

The deficit increased from last fall’s projected $21 million, to an estimated $23.9 million.

Although the email stated that the University had been in a budget deficit for years, citing inflation, cost of personnel and a downturn trend in enrollment since 2015 to be reasons for this deficit.

Prior to this announcement, Sonoma State reduced $6.8 million of this deficit; however, it wasn’t sufficient enough to close the gap in the budget. This realization led Sonoma State to make the decision to continue to eliminate programs for the sake of long term fiscal health.

Student athletes and coaches were informed about the elimination of the program the day the email was released. Cutrer stated they are committed to working with every impacted student on whether or not to transfer to another institution. Scholarships will still be available for athletes, given they maintain their requirements.

“We are wholly committed to working with every impacted student athlete to ensure they are aware of their options as they consider whether to remain at Sonoma State or to transfer to another institution,” the email stated.

46 faculty – tenured and adjunct – will not have their contracts renewed for the 2025-26 academic year. This includes the elimination of additional lecturers, four management positions and 12 staff positions. Sonoma State will also reduce instructional faculty in certain departments.

The Art History, Economics, Geology, Philosophy, Theater/Dance and Woman and Gender Studies Departments were all identified for closure.

Along with the department closures, many programs including both STEM and humanities were marked for closures. Around 21 programs were eliminated. Some of those eliminated included:

Earth and Environmental Sciences BA

History MA

English MA

Art Studio BFA

Physics BS

Public Administration MPA

Some programs, like ethnic studies, anthropology, human development, geography, environment and planning, will be consolidated into one department and many departments will consolidate into a single chair position.

The email concluded with counseling resources for both students and faculty and the announcement of a town hall Jan. 30 to discuss these changes.

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected]