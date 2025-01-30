Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Sonoma State budget cuts eliminate athletics and reduce programs and faculty

The announcement made via email explained both the reasoning behind the cuts and offered counseling resources for students and faculty affected.
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor // January 30, 2025 // 130 Views
An email sent out to Sonoma State on Jan. 22 announced staff positions and student programs to be eliminated to bridge the budget deficit. Graphic made by Nadia Hill Jan. 29.

Sonoma State announced significant cuts to faculty positions, departments and the elimination of their National College Athletic Association Division II Athletics. Students and faculty received an email from Interim President Dr. Emily F. Cutrer  on Jan. 22 explaining these changes.

 

The deficit increased from last fall’s projected $21 million, to an estimated $23.9 million.  

 

Although the email stated that the University had been in a budget deficit for years, citing inflation, cost of personnel and a downturn trend in enrollment since 2015 to be reasons for this deficit.  

 

Prior to this announcement, Sonoma State reduced $6.8 million of this deficit; however, it wasn’t sufficient enough to close the gap in the budget. This realization led Sonoma State to make the decision to continue to eliminate programs for the sake of long term fiscal health. 

 

Student athletes and coaches were informed about the elimination of the program the day the email was released. Cutrer stated they are committed to working with every impacted student on whether or not to transfer to another institution. Scholarships will still be available for athletes, given they maintain their requirements.  

 

“We are wholly committed to working with every impacted student athlete to ensure they are aware of their options as they consider whether to remain at Sonoma State or to transfer to another institution,” the email stated. 

 

46 faculty – tenured and adjunct – will not have their contracts renewed for the 2025-26 academic year. This includes the elimination of additional lecturers, four management positions and 12 staff positions. Sonoma State will also reduce instructional faculty in certain departments. 

 

The Art History, Economics, Geology, Philosophy, Theater/Dance and Woman and Gender Studies Departments were all identified for closure. 

 

Along with the department closures, many programs including both STEM and humanities were marked for closures. Around 21 programs were eliminated. Some of those eliminated included: 

  • Earth and Environmental Sciences BA
  • History MA
  • English MA 
  • Art Studio BFA 
  • Physics BS
  • Public Administration MPA

 

Some programs, like ethnic studies, anthropology, human development, geography, environment and planning, will be consolidated into one department and many departments will consolidate into a single chair position.  

 

The email concluded with counseling resources for both students and faculty and the announcement of a town hall Jan. 30 to discuss these changes. 

 

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Jan. 27 to 31
Common Grounds, an Associated-Students coffee shop, offers deals for Spirit Days. Photo taken by Damon Gallegos on January 29.
Chico State offers discounts for new Friday spirit days
Kendall Hall, where the Office of the President is located. Photo taken by Kimberly Morales.
Chico State president addresses budget concerns, federal uncertainty
Chico students pictured in front of the BMU, where the arrest was made. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Nov. 5, 2024.
Unidentified man arrested in BMU on theft warrant Thursday morning
The front of Kendall Hall, where the Academic Senate office is located. Photo taken by Ellie Marty on Jan. 30.
Chico State community invited to attend Academic Senate policy committee meetings
The Financial Aid and Scholarship Office is open from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2025.
State financial aid deadline extends for students within LA and Ventura Counties
About the Contributor
Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor
Nadia Hill is originally from Carson City, Nevada, and is in her junior year. Currently, she is double-majoring in journalism, public relations, and studio arts. She is the entertainment and food editor. Both writing and art have captivated her with the field of journalism and is excited to showcase the events in Chico. In her personal time, she enjoys painting, performing and skating.