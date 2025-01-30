Chico State's independent student newspaper

Unidentified man arrested in BMU on theft warrant Thursday morning

Two University Police officers respond to arrest, man not affiliated with Chico State
Byline photo of Ellie Marty
Ellie Marty, Editor-in-Chief // January 30, 2025 // 60 Views
Chico students pictured in front of the BMU, where the arrest was made. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Nov. 5, 2024.

An unidentified male was arrested Thursday morning in the Bell Memorial Union on theft-related charges, following a warrant for his arrest. 

Two University Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene just before 8 a.m., according to UPD Sergeant Durl White. 

“The person is not affiliated with Chico State,” Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said.

“They were arrested for a misdemeanor petty theft warrant.”

The Orion will continue to update if more information becomes available.

Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected] 



Ellie Marty
Ellie Marty, Editor in Chief
Ellie Marty is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in women’s studies. She was born and raised in Sacramento, where she received a certificate of academic achievement for her work in her high school’s newspaper. This is Ellie’s fourth semester on The Orion. She has previously worked as the copy editor and opinion editor. Outside of reporting and editing, Ellie enjoys various crafts, reading, spending time outdoors and watching trashy reality TV.