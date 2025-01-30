Unidentified man arrested in BMU on theft warrant Thursday morning

An unidentified male was arrested Thursday morning in the Bell Memorial Union on theft-related charges, following a warrant for his arrest.
Two University Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene just before 8 a.m., according to UPD Sergeant Durl White.
“The person is not affiliated with Chico State,” Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said.
“They were arrested for a misdemeanor petty theft warrant.”
