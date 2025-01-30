Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State president addresses budget concerns, federal uncertainty

University President Steve Perez addresses rising concerns and offers support for campus community
Byline photo of Ellie Marty
Ellie Marty, Editor-in-Chief // January 30, 2025 // 65 Views
Kendall Hall, where the Office of the President is located. Photo taken by Kimberly Morales.

In a message sent to the Chico State campus community, University President Steve Perez acknowledged the heightened concerns regarding the recent fiscal challenges faced by higher education institutions across the state, particularly in light of significant staffing and program cuts at Sonoma State University.

President Perez assured the campus that while Chico State is also facing budget pressures, its financial outlook remains distinct from Sonoma State’s current struggles.

The email, sent on Thursday afternoon, expressed sympathy for Sonoma State’s situation, noting that the recent cuts have raised many questions within the Chico State community about the university’s own fiscal stability. 

“I share your deepest sympathies with our colleagues and students at Sonoma,” Perez wrote. “I recognize that it spurs many questions about our fiscal situation here at Chico State.”

He emphasized, however, that while the budget challenges are real — primarily due to fluctuating enrollment numbers and state budget projections — Chico State’s situation is different and will be addressed with transparency.

In an effort to provide clarity, President Perez invited the campus to attend the upcoming State of the University address, scheduled for Feb. 17, where he will provide a detailed update on the university’s budget strategy and outlook. 

“We must have a clear picture of our budget situation,” Perez stated, promising that more information would be shared with the campus community at that time.

Beyond budgetary concerns, Perez also addressed the broader climate of uncertainty caused by potential federal changes, particularly regarding policies that could impact both students and employees. While acknowledging that many questions remain unanswered, the president assured the campus that university leadership is actively working with the Chancellor’s Office to assess possible impacts.

 “As information comes in, we, like many of you, are continuing to work to understand how it may affect our campus,” Perez said.

The university is committed to maintaining support for its students and employees, Perez emphasized, and assured the campus community that updates will be shared as soon as new information is available. 

President Perez also provided an update on long-term budget planning, noting that the University Budget Committee is working on strategies and recommendations for the 2025–26 fiscal year and beyond. 

“Our mission as an institution and our commitment to our campus community remain steadfast,” he wrote, reiterating the university’s ongoing focus on student success and employee support.

In closing,  Perez expressed gratitude for the support the campus has shown one another during challenging times and reaffirmed his commitment to navigating the ongoing fiscal and political uncertainties with transparency and care.

As the campus community awaits more details, the Feb. 17 State of the University address is expected to provide a clearer picture of Chico State’s financial outlook and the path forward.

Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected]

