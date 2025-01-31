Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State offers discounts for new Friday spirit days

On Fridays, we wear Chico red
Damon Gallegos, Reporter // January 31, 2025
Damon Gallegos
Common Grounds, an Associated-Students coffee shop, offers deals for Spirit Days. Photo taken by Damon Gallegos on January 29.

Wildcat Spirit Days are taking place at Chico State every Friday. By wearing a Chico State clothing item, individuals can get various deals and discounts at various places on campus, including Common Grounds and Butte Station

During Spirit Days, individuals can find the following deals:

Anna Paladini, assistant director of Associated Students Marketing and Design, is one of the key stakeholders in the creation of Wildcat Spirit Days. 

“Spirit Days started as a way to show our collective Wildcat Pride to connect our campus community,” Paladini said in recalling the inspiration of the spirit days. 

She noted that the successes of the Wildcat Takeovers and Wildcat Tailgate were inspiration for her to find further ways to boost school spirit. 

Paladini’s excitement for the collaboration is heightened by a desire to unite our community. 

“We hope that by showcasing our Wildcat Pride each week, we can create a tradition that brings us together throughout the campus community and beyond,” Paladini said. “We also hope that we can bring increased support to our on-campus entities.” 

She also expressed enthusiasm about what Spirit Days could grow to be. She is also grateful to have this collaboration between the Associated Students, Recreational Sports and Office of Student Life and Leadership.  

Members of our campus community are expressing joy at the up-in-coming Spirit Days. 

“I am excited to see school spirit hitting our campus,” Jeannette Methvin-Terry, an administrative support coordinator, said.  “They’ve never had anything like this in the 13 years I’ve been here, and I hope it goes well.” 

Wildcat Spirit Days will be an ongoing weekly event. 

 

Damon Gallegos can be reached at [email protected]

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The mobile classroom on campus by the BMU. Photo taken by Al Schademan
The Mobile Classroom: a hotbed for teacher resources and more
Kendall Hall, where the Office of the President is located. Photo taken by Kimberly Morales.
Chico State president addresses budget concerns, federal uncertainty
Chico students pictured in front of the BMU, where the arrest was made. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Nov. 5, 2024.
Unidentified man arrested in BMU on theft warrant Thursday morning
An email sent out to Sonoma State on Jan. 22 announced staff positions and student programs to be eliminated to bridge the budget deficit. Graphic made by Nadia Hill Jan. 29.
Sonoma State budget cuts eliminate athletics and reduce programs and faculty
The front of Kendall Hall, where the Academic Senate office is located. Photo taken by Ellie Marty on Jan. 30.
Chico State community invited to attend Academic Senate policy committee meetings
The Financial Aid and Scholarship Office is open from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2025.
State financial aid deadline extends for students within LA and Ventura Counties