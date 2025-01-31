Chico State offers discounts for new Friday spirit days

Wildcat Spirit Days are taking place at Chico State every Friday. By wearing a Chico State clothing item, individuals can get various deals and discounts at various places on campus, including Common Grounds and Butte Station.

During Spirit Days, individuals can find the following deals:

Marketplace Cafe : free fountain drink with the purchase of any entree

Common Grounds : free drip coffee when you bring your own cup

Bookstore : 20% off any regularly priced item

WREC : $5 guest pass — 50% off of the normal $10 guest pass

Estom Jamani Dining Hall : $8 lunch

Butte Station : free fountain drink with the purchase of a pre-made food item.

Anna Paladini, assistant director of Associated Students Marketing and Design, is one of the key stakeholders in the creation of Wildcat Spirit Days.

“Spirit Days started as a way to show our collective Wildcat Pride to connect our campus community,” Paladini said in recalling the inspiration of the spirit days.

She noted that the successes of the Wildcat Takeovers and Wildcat Tailgate were inspiration for her to find further ways to boost school spirit.

Paladini’s excitement for the collaboration is heightened by a desire to unite our community.

“We hope that by showcasing our Wildcat Pride each week, we can create a tradition that brings us together throughout the campus community and beyond,” Paladini said. “We also hope that we can bring increased support to our on-campus entities.”

She also expressed enthusiasm about what Spirit Days could grow to be. She is also grateful to have this collaboration between the Associated Students, Recreational Sports and Office of Student Life and Leadership.

Members of our campus community are expressing joy at the up-in-coming Spirit Days.

“I am excited to see school spirit hitting our campus,” Jeannette Methvin-Terry, an administrative support coordinator, said. “They’ve never had anything like this in the 13 years I’ve been here, and I hope it goes well.”

Wildcat Spirit Days will be an ongoing weekly event.

