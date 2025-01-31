‘Nunsense’ opens to Paradise with laughs and raunchy fun

As a semi-practicing Catholic, “Nunsense” is something that is able to scratch the itch of self-aware hilarity that exists in every born-and-raised Catholic, and non-Catholic household.

If I was to sum up this performance in a couple of words I would call it, “a cabaret of sacreligious thrill.”

“Nunsense,” with book, music and lyrics written by Dan Goggin, tells the story of five nuns and their discovery that their cook poisoned 52 of the convent’s sisters, and they find themselves in need of funds to finish burying them.

The five nuns seize the school auditorium, which is all decked out for the eighth-graders production of “Grease,” and host a variety show. Ironically, the variety is really in the chaos of what is to ensue as a health inspector is on the way and there are four nuns, in a freezer, awaiting burial.

Directed by Andy Hafer and with musical direction by Tamara Allspaugh, the intimate cast allows all performers a moment to shine. With only five cast members, every character has at least one solo song or duet they perform, accompanied by a plethora of jokes.

The cast of the show was one of the best parts of this production, with every actor truly embodying the characters they were set to play.

Thinking about Anna Calvert and her portrayal of Sister Mary Amnesia, it was hard to believe that she could remember to forget so much. I also look to Kellen Staub, playing Sister Mary Hubert, as she truly embodied the spirit of a second-in-command convent nun; jealous yet begrudging. Lil Vasquez, did a great job portraying the novice-yet-curious, Sister Mary Leo.

I also could not go without mentioning the big personality of Olivia Alcantara, in her portrayal of the stern yet whimsical Reverend Mother. This powerhouse of performance lends itself to really showcase the potential of our hidden gems in Northern California.

Choreography, done by Nan Miner, was simple, yet effective. Performing box steps, and the occasional tap flap, it lended itself to supporting the production rather than being one of the highlights.

Miner also did the costuming, which being only nun regalia, was simple. Calvert also did the lighting design, which was truly remarkable –- telling the story through the lights chosen. Lights were set to look like oceans, or sepia-lit to highlight a country song; all doing a wonderful job in supporting the production.

The humor is another area that really made the 2 hours, 15 minutes go by in a breeze and left me wanting to see more and more of the cleverly and hilariously-executed quips. Going into this show, I did not expect to see a nun high off of poppers, or a star-struck sister — that I bared a concerningly-high resemblance to.

Blocking was another area where the humor showed through, one great example being Alcantara sitting with a chair under her robe to represent having a child in the womb.

The show also lends itself to audience participation, which got me a special little souvenir to take home. When asked by the actors who are practicing Catholics, I received a small charm of Saint Dymphna, patron saint of mental disorders.

The show and the intimate theatre leads itself to actors being able to perform all around you. The theatre has about 101 seats, facing the stage on a rake with a center aisle.

From songs in which all the nuns were dancing in the audience to when I was getting high-fived for cheering on a nun, I was pulled in and felt that I needed to start plotting on how I could better save them from the health department.

As a lover of vocal music, I absolutely fell in love with the music and the performance of the stellar five actresses. I typically dislike the use of tracks, however the various stylings from country to lyrical to classic showtunes didn’t find me bored during the show.

Most of the numbers are comical like “The Quiz,” “Soup’s On (Dying Nun Ballet)” and “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville.” Each musical number included some harmonies, all of which were executed perfectly.

I especially loved Kelsey Campbell who played Sister Robert Anne. Her character only had a few chances to sing in the show – a running gag in the performance – but every time she opened her mouth to sing, it was clear as to why they gave her this role.

I rarely give a standing ovation during a performance, with exception of the curtain call, however, I found myself standing to cheer every time she finished singing.

This show is historical, as it marked the beginning of the 50th anniversary season of Theatre on the Ridge. The theatre has been bringing premier theatre to the Paradise community since 1975, and currently operates as a non-profit organization.

This building is especially prevalent as it was one of few buildings that were left untouched during the Camp Fire, according to an interview by KRCR.

“Nunsense” is playing Jan. 23 to Feb. 9; Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $22 or at the door for $28.

Special discounts are available on Thursdays and Sundays, where the show is $18 – at the door only, subject to availability.

Damon Gallegos can be reached at [email protected]