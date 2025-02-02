My top five 2024 films, and what’s in store for 2025

This past year gave audiences all over the world a wide plethora of films to dive into. Whether viewers were thrown into the world of gladiators, minions, emotions or the Land of Oz, 2024 was a wild ride in cinema, and 2025 has a lot more in store.

Before audiences draw their attention to the exciting upcoming releases in 2025, let us take a moment to recap what I believe are the top five movies of 2024. These movies surpassed my expectations, created trends that took over my Instagram feed and left me wanting more.

5. Twisters (75% Rotten Tomatoes)

“Twisters” swept 2024’s audiences away – and no, it was not solely because of Glen Powell. The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor, along with Daisy Edgar-Jones, star in a sequel revolving around Jones’ character, Kate, overcoming her trauma from storm chasing so she can introduce her new tornado prevention device to save lives. Partnered with a redneck Youtube stormchaser, played by Powell, the two navigate Tornado Alley and try not to get sucked away in the process.

The sequel echoes some aspects of the original film, such as intense storm scenes, a clueless but well-meaning reporter, romantic tension and a bunch of reckless tomfoolery from storm chasers who think they can beat nature’s fury. Not to mention “Twisters” led to the creation of one of 2024’s top songs, “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” by Luke Combs.

While this movie may not be on the same level as the original blockbuster our parents saw when they were younger, it definitely tears its way through 2024’s cinema productions.

4. Piece by Piece (2024) (83% Rotten Tomatoes)

“Piece by Piece” was a forgotten gem of 2024 cinema, receiving curiously-little attention or praise from the internet or audiences. Pharrell Williams’s story of how his love for music translated into a successful and impactful career is told through Lego pieces. Most people I speak to about the movie have not even heard of it, which is a shame because it is an inspiring, beautiful film unlike any other Lego movie that has been produced.

At first glance, “Piece by Piece” seems directed towards younger audiences because it is told by Lego bricks and bright colors. However, “Piece by Piece” is not a typical Lego film with slapstick humor, marketable characters and cool vehicles. It is not the type of movie that will produce a bunch of Lego sets and merchandise. especially because it possesses some serious undertones that might go over a child’s head such as career problems, greed, failure and depression.

This film is a cinematic breakthrough of 2024 because it shows how Lego pieces can be used as a medium to tell all kinds of stories. They are more than just a brand, they are an expression of art – and this 2024 expression of art deserves its due.

4. The Fall Guy (2024) (85% Rotten Tomatoes)

“The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is an action-packed, comedy romance that packs multiple genres into one movie I’ve watched way too many times. Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a stuntman who takes all the hits, both on and off set. After fracturing his back in a set accident, breaking up with his director girlfriend and being framed for cold blood murder, the “fall guy” is forced to expand from his background role and take the main stage.

The movie seems to be simultaneously honoring and making fun of action-romance movies with its over the top antics. Whether it is Gosling getting the daylights punched out of him during a car chase as Blunt’s character sings a lovesick karaoke song, or the two kissing at the end surrounded by explosions as KISS blasts in the background or parodying Taylor Swift music, “The Fall Guy” almost knows that it is being extra but just embraces it.

2. Inside Out 2 (2024) (91% Rotten Tomatoes)

“Inside Out 2” continues the story of young Riley Anderson as she enters puberty and navigates emotional changes, friendships, peer pressure … and anxiety. I never expected to emotionally relate to a Pixar Animation Studios film as much as I did with this film.

Pixar takes the story of a teenage girl going to hockey camp with her best friends, which at first glance seems simple and innocent enough, and turns it into a story that can make college students – like myself — and full grown adults sob.

The way the movie portrays anxiety and the crippling effects it has on body, mind and soul are uncannily accurate to the struggles young adults encounter on a daily basis. It is also fascinating to see how such surface level, simple situations – in this case Riley’s hockey camp adventure – are partnered with feelings that go deeper beyond our understanding.

Originally I was skeptical about “Inside Out 2” because I thought it would just be another version of Pixar’s “Turning Red.” I didn’t want to sit through another movie about the teenage female and the strain puberty can put on all aspects of her life, a film cliche seen way too often. Instead the movie proved to be an exciting, heartwarming and a way too relatable hit of 2024.

1. The Wild Robot (97% Rotten Tomatoes)

DreamWorks’ “The Wild Robot” utterly rewired my brain chemistry. Directed by Chris Sanders, the story of a robot who breaks her programming to raise a tiny gosling, paired with beautiful animation and Kris Bowers’ score that speaks to your soul makes it my number one movie of 2024.

Roz, aka the wild robot, has a clear character arc and is a model of the sacrificial love a good parent has for their child. And as the movie goes on to show, the child will not always appreciate that love or will wait too long to express it back.

Parenthood is only one of numerous themes “The Wild Robot” artistically communicates. It would take an entire article to unpack the other moral lessons and genius the movie has to offer.

“The Wild Robot” is what audiences need going into 2025. Yes, action movies and comedy are all well and good, and serve their purposes. But rarely do I come across a film that will make me sit in contemplative silence after watching it.

That is the purpose of art. It is not solely meant to be consumed. Art, like “The Wild Robot,” is meant to stir inner thinking and challenge your view of the world.

After 2024 ending with a heart-stirring wrap, 2025 has a long list of exciting upcoming films, especially from Marvel and Dreamworks. Here are some of the films I most look forward to seeing and speculation I might have:



1. Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025)

Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts” is bringing back Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan and others into a chaotic film of bad guy misfits and rejects teaming up. It will be interesting to see how the unlikely teammates will take on the world, either as villains, heroes, antiheroes, rebels … it is nearly impossible to tell based on the messy history of each returning character.

What really struck me was the fact John Walker, played by Russell, is making a returning appearance as the ex-Captain America, a character that I am confident to say most viewers hate with a passion. After he took the supersoldier serum in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and lost his heroic title, it makes sense that he is bitter enough to go even more rogue than he already is.

However, that does not compare to my shock of seeing Bucky Barnes, Stan’s character, return. In “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Barnes teamed up with Sam Wilson while also battling his own demons and post traumatic stress disorder from being the Winter Soldier. At the end of the show, Barnes made amends with all the people he hurt and a great burden was lifted off his shoulders.

Even though Bucky was brainwashed to do terrible things out of his control, he still felt remorse and had a moral compass. This led me to believe that he would start fresh like his late best friend, Steve Rogers, would have wanted. So you can imagine my surprise when I saw the trailer and Bucky seems to be going right back to where he started.

2. Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025)

Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, will be returning as the man who took on the title of Captain America at the end of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The film will also feature Harrison Ford as Red Hulk and surprisingly Giancarlo Esposito, who played the villain Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian.”

Wilson’s got himself a new, spiffy patriotic suit with red, white and blue wings. It also seems that he replaced his companion Bucky Barnes with his military friend Joaquin Torres, played by Danny Ramirez. So while Barnes is gallivanting with the Thunderbolts, Wilson will be taking on Red Hulk.

After watching the trailer, I predict that Wilson will be facing physical threats like Red Hulk, but also his own personal doubts. The movie might heavily focus on the burden Wilson feels carrying Steve Roger’s shield, and whether he is truly living up to the role.

Based on the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Wilson may also carry more pressure to be a symbol for African American citizens and his underrepresented community, which would be an intriguing journey to watch.

3. How to Train Your Dragon (June 13, 2025)

The long-awaited live action version of “How to Train Your Dragon” is coming out this summer, featuring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler. After watching the teaser trailer, it seems that the movie might take a nearly identical form as the original film. This reminds me of what Disney did with their live action “The Lion King,” in which one could say it was a computer-animated copy and paste of the original film.

Will Dreamworks fall into Disney’s footsteps, creating live action versions of their films instead of brainstorming new ones? This could be a faint hypothesis since Dreamworks has produced several successful films recently, such as “The Wild Robot” and “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

However, the possibility of resorting to live action films still lurks in the shadows. Who knows? A live-action “Shrek” could be in the near future.

