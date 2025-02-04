Immigration reform protesters gather in City Plaza

“Si se puede,” chanted a crowd of protestors during the late afternoon on Monday, holding signs advocating for immigrant rights in response to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, following a flurry of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump which have targeted immigrants.

Initially gathering on Chico State’s campus, protesters held signs with sayings like, “My parents fought for my future. Now I will fight for theirs,” “Fight ignorance, not immigrants” and “Make America Mexican again.”

Marching from campus, the protesters moved along street curbs to occupy Downtown Plaza, where cars drove by honking their horns in solidarity. As the rain poured down, the chants grew louder, refusing their voices to be silenced by external forces.

Liam Reed, a Chico resident, waved Mexico’s flag through the streets of Chico. His grandparents were immigrants and he attended to support those who couldn’t speak out, explaining he felt “angry and disappointed in this country.”

Chico State students Hitati Lopez and Angelica Hernandez are part of the MECHA club, a social activist club promoting higher education, culture and history. Hernandez said that showing up in solidarity “may not feel like enough, but it is enough.”

Traveling all the way from Gridley, Julieta Corona felt an “obligation to come out and use my poster for those who don’t have a voice.” Corona and her friend, Abril Gonzalez raised their signs and felt “hope” as the passing cars honked in support.

Gallery // 9 Photos Lexi Lynn The marker on a poster smears as the rain starts to pick up. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Feb. 3.

First-generation agricultural-business major, Gizell Esquivel-Martinez, held a sign with the words, “A college student because of immigrants.” She shared that her mom was proud of her daughter for standing up with the community.

Nationwide, communities are observing ‘‘Day Without Immigrants’’ in solidarity with those affected by President Trump’s new immigration policies. Those who partook were encouraged to stay home from work or school as protests were held in many states.

The first ‘‘Day Without immigrants’’ took place during President Trump’s first term in office in 2017 in retaliation to the plans to build a border wall.

President Trump has signed many executive orders pertaining to immigration on his first day in office in his second term. Some of these policies included:

Realigning The United States Refugee Admissions Program: The suspension of the application and admission process for refugees. Refugees will now be admitted on a case-by-case basis.

Protecting The Meaning and Value of American Citizenship: The U.S. departments will no longer recognize the citizenship of those born to temporary or undocumented parents. This applies to all born after Feb. 19.

Securing Our Borders: The establishment of a border wall, the detainment of undocumented immigrants “apprehended on suspicion” of violation of state or federal law and the removal of those in violation of the law.

Restoring the Death Penalty and Public Safety: The death penalty will be pursued when applicable regardless of whether the “federal trial results in a capital sentence” for every federal crime committed by an undocumented individual.

Protecting the American People Against Invasion: The reversal of many of Biden’s executive orders about immigration, the immediate removal of undocumented individuals and cuts to federal funding for sanctuary jurisdictions.

Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists: If the Secretary of State designates certain organizations as terrorist groups, Trump will enact The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 . This allows the President to restrain and remove non-citizens – males 14-years-old and up – during wartime or during threats to national security.

Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats: The implementation of a more selective vetting and screening process to those seeking visas or those applying under refugee status. They will not allow those who have ill-will towards America, its culture and citizens, and there will be a more severe vetting and screening process for those coming from nations with “identified, security risks.”

The Trump administration has also overturned policy limiting where ICE can perform arrests, now allowing arrests at sensitive locations including schools pre-k to universities, hospitals, churches and during marches and rallies according to ICE.

ICE’s most recent figure announced on X showed 864 arrests and 621 lodged detainers. According to NBC, due to the high influx of detainees, some are being released back into their communities before being deported.

Chico State’s University Diversity Officer Joseph Morales shared a message to the campus community on Jan. 24 explaining what to do if ICE is spotted on campus and more information about their legal authority and limitations.

