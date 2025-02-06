Fraternities and sororities begin recruitment process

Fraternity and Sorority Affairs announced that some fraternities and sororities are beginning their recruiting process.

The recruitment process occurs at the beginning of each semester. Students in their first semester are not allowed to join. Additionally, students must be undergraduates in good academic standing, with 12 completed credits and a 2.5 minimum GPA to join.

Chico State said in an email sent to students that it supports these groups and acknowledges their philanthropy and service that supports the campus community.

Leaders will work with their respective Councils to make sure that education, awareness and compliance are the forefront of the recruitment process.

However, Chico State has also warned students not to associate or engage with unrecognized fraternities or sororities because of safety concerns. These unrecognized groups are not able to participate in the university-recognized Councils or any of its sponsored programs.

They are also barred from participating in events sponsored by the Fraternity and Sorority Affairs program and the Department of Student Life & Leadership.

List of current organizations that are either rogue or unrecognized Greek-lettered clubs:

Alpha Chi – Sorority

Alpha Omicron Pi – Sorority

Alpha Sigma Phi – Fraternity

Delta Chi – Fraternity

Delta Tau Chi – Fraternity

Delta Psi Delta – Fraternity

Lambda Sigma Gamma – Sorority

Phi Nu Chi – Fraternity

Sigma Nu – Fraternity

Sigma Pi – Fraternity

Theta Chi – Fraternity

Tau Gamma Theta – Fraternity

For any additional information regarding the recruitment process or recognized chapters visit the Chico State Fraternity and Sorority Affairs website.

