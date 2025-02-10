Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for the month of February

Byline photo of Damon Gallegos
Damon Gallegos, Reporter // February 10, 2025
Megan Gauer
Chrys Bello, a volunteer at the Chico Animal Shelter embraces Meela, a dog available for adoption through the shelter. Photo taken by Megan Gauer on Oct. 19.

The Chico Animal Shelter announced in a press release that it will be waiving adoption fees for all animals from Feb. 1-28.

The waived fee will cover the spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, feline leukemia virus testing in cats, heartworm testing for dogs and a one-year licensing fee for all Chico residents.

Additionally, the CAS is offering free pet ID tags and microchipping services, which are free for City of Chico residents, according to the website.

The CAS announced that animal intakes have risen over the past couple of years and hope that the waived fees will help avoid overcrowding and provide pets with a better opportunity to find a home.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide. The CAS also encourages fostering pets to ease the burden on shelter staff and provide animals with a break from shelter life.

Individuals interested in adopting, fostering, volunteering or other services at the CAS can visit the CAS website, or call 530-894–5630. There are also additional open adoption walk-through hours, Monday-Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

Damon Gallegos can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Damon Gallegos
Damon Gallegos, Reporter
Damon Gallegos is a third-year agriculture communication and leadership major, in his first semester on The Orion. This native of San Diego county enjoys musical theatre, animals, public speaking, traveling, and shopping. Gallegos loves being in Chico, California and enjoys the opportunity to tell the stories of the wonderful people that live here, and hopes his journalism is a place where stories and news can be shared by many.
Megan Gauer
Megan Gauer, Managing Editor
Megan Gauer is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism news and minoring in social media production and analysis. This is her fourth semester on staff and she is excited to continue her work on the editorial board serving as managing editor.  In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends, doing various crafts, thrifting, and getting outside whether it’s walking, swimming, or enjoying the beaches and redwoods near her hometown. 