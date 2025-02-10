Chico Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for the month of February

The Chico Animal Shelter announced in a press release that it will be waiving adoption fees for all animals from Feb. 1-28.

The waived fee will cover the spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, feline leukemia virus testing in cats, heartworm testing for dogs and a one-year licensing fee for all Chico residents.

Additionally, the CAS is offering free pet ID tags and microchipping services, which are free for City of Chico residents, according to the website.

The CAS announced that animal intakes have risen over the past couple of years and hope that the waived fees will help avoid overcrowding and provide pets with a better opportunity to find a home.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide. The CAS also encourages fostering pets to ease the burden on shelter staff and provide animals with a break from shelter life.

Individuals interested in adopting, fostering, volunteering or other services at the CAS can visit the CAS website, or call 530-894–5630. There are also additional open adoption walk-through hours, Monday-Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

