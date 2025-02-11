The Mobile Classroom: A hotbed for teacher resources and more

The mobile classroom made an appearance on Chico State’s campus Jan. 30 to help students with their teacher credentials.

The classroom helped students who want to apply to receive teaching credentials to do their Live Scans. Live Scans contain fingerprinting and the Department of Justice checks to identify people with a criminal record.

All credential candidates require a student teaching placement in schools so Live Scans are required for all students. The event was a success and was well attended.

According to Al Schademen, director of the School of Education, they are looking for more opportunities that help future teachers, “We are currently working on using the van more often for such events, but at this time, we have none scheduled.”

The School of Education has primarily used the mobile classroom for teacher and paraprofessional development, being driven to local schools to be used as a classroom.

Now, the School of Education is looking for ways to diversify its uses and make it a better resource for students and teachers alike.

For questions or more information, contact the School of Education at CSU Chico at 530-898-6421 or [email protected] for more information about the Mobile Classroom.

