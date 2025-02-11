Advertisement
What to watch: Best picture nominations

The Oscars are set for March 2, these are the films of the year that you should catch up on
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor // February 11, 2025
Searchlight Pictures
Timothée Chalamet in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN. Photo by James Mangold, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2024 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.

This year’s Oscars race nominated a wide range of films, from suspenseful mysteries about the Catholic Church to blood-soaked thrillers that take aim at the misogyny in the entertainment industry. The 10 films up for nomination are all transcendent and worth a watch, but for those who are too busy to watch them all, here are the ones you should focus on. 

 

A Complete Unknown 

Directed by: James Mangold

Available: Theaters

8 Nominations:

The Bob Dylan biopic carries us through 19-year-old Dylan’s rise and his journey through his genre twist. Swinging through the film with Dylan’s music, performed by Timothée Chalamet, it is a must see for lovers of Dylan. Despite the historical inaccuracies, the film doesn’t uplift Dylan as a god or cast him down as a devil, rather it makes an effort to paint a dynamic picture of the Nobel Prize winner. 

 

The Substance 

Directed by: Coralie Fargeat

Available: Mubi

5 Nominations:

Bloody, grueling and gorey, this is not the typical movie expected as a best picture nominee in the Oscars. The stomach-turning, bloody critique of the entertainment industry’s mistreatment of women is a breathtaking achievement. The director makes a blunt statement, using every part of the screen, every moment in the runtime and every tool in a filmmakers toolkit to tell a shocking story, using the male gaze to portray the disgusting way in which the male-dominated society fetishizes then discards women with age. 

 

The Brutalist

Directed by: Brady Corbet

Available: Theaters

10 Nominations:

Taking seven years to make, “The Brutalist,” has been a long-anticipated film that follows a visionary architect – played by Adrien Brody – immigrating to the United States from post-war Europe. It’s a story of art and passion, self and identity. The runtime is a lot to swallow at 214 minutes, but the pacing, cinematography and captivating story with transcendental ideas keeps engagement all the way through. 

“The Brutalist” was seen as a front runner for quite some time – especially after winning Best Drama Feature at the Golden Globes. However, it came to light that “The Brutalist” used artificial intelligence in their movie which has led to frustration within some in the voting body. 

 

Anora

Directed by: Sean Baker

Available: Can be rented through Amazon, Apple among other platforms

Nominations:

  • Best Picture
  • Actor in Supporting Role – Yura Borisov
  • Actress in Leading Role – Mikey Madison
  • Directing – Sean Baker
  • Film Editing – Sean Baker
  • Writing (Original Screenplay) – Sean Baker

Set in Brooklyn, an escort meets and marries the son of a Russian oligarch. After a wild week of partying, drugs and sex the honeymoon comes to a halt when the parents leave for New York to force the newlyweds to get annulled. In an exciting, fast-paced journey with lovable characters and conflict that will make you laugh and cry, it is one of my favorite movies of the year.

 

Emilia Pérez

Directed by: Jacquez Audiard

Available: Netflix

11 Nominations:

When cartel kingpin Juan “Manitas” Del Monte requests lawyer Rita Mora Castro’s help with transitioning to a woman both their lives are forever changed. The musical walks through the journey of  Emilia’s character transitioning and trying to reshape her new life. 

Despite getting notable nominations in the award circuit, “Emilia Pérez” has received harsh blowback online. Many people criticize the movie – directed by a French filmmaker – for making Mexico seem like a poverty stricken, war torn, corrupt country along with mischaracterizing the experience of being transgender and being offensive. 

 

The other five best picture nominees are also worth a watch. Here they are:

The Oscars will take place March 2 at 4 p.m. on ABC.

 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected]

 

About the Contributor
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor
Chris Hutton is the entertainment and features editor for Spring 2025. He is a third-year majoring in journalism and minoring in media arts. Coming off an invigorating semester of reporting on the community in all things arts and entertainment, he is eager to start the new semester with fresh ideas and unique stories. When Chris isn’t writing stories for The Orion, you can find him rock climbing or trying out whatever hobby he is trying to get into at the moment. He loves exploring and keeping an eye out for that next story idea.  