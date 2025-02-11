Series opener against Colorado Mesa canceled due to rain

The upcoming baseball series at Nettleton Stadium against the Colorado Mesa Mavericks has been changed due to weather concerns.

The series will now look like this:

Thursday (Feb. 13): Cancelled due to rain.

Friday (Feb. 14): First pitch at 2 p.m.

Saturday (Feb. 15): Doubleheader Game one (9 innings): First pitch at noon. Game two (7 innings): First pitch at 3 p.m.



The cancellations are only one week after game one of last week’s series against Northwest Nazarene was canceled due to rain. The Wildcats came back from a first-game loss and took 2 of 3 against the Nighthawks.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].