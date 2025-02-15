Advertisement
Men’s and Women’s basketball clinch conference tournament in same night

Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // February 15, 2025
Javier Hernandez
Chico spelled out in the empty bleachers at Acker Gym.

Following wins over the San Francisco State Gators on the road, the men’s and women’s basketball teams clinched a spot in the CCAA championship tournament in San Marcos.

The women’s team won a tight victory over the Gators thanks to a clutch shot from senior guard Jadence Clifton with under 30 seconds to play. The Wildcats improved to 18-5 and 13-4 in the CCAA, putting them in third place with five games left to play. 

The men’s team dominated the Gators by a score of 82-65, led by sophomore Caden Harris’ career-high 22 points while going 6-for-6 from three. JoJo Murphy, the leading scorer in the CCAA, also secured his 13th 20-point game of the season.

With the win, the Wildcats improved to 18-5 overall and 14-3 in the conference. They currently sit in second place but are still in contention for a first-round bye.

The championships will occur March 6-8 in The Sports Center at Cal State San Marcos. Links to the men’s and women’s tournaments are provided here. 

The Wildcats will take on Cal State East Bay on Saturday, with the women playing at 5:30 and the men at 7:30 in Hayward. Both squads dominated the Pioneers, with the men winning by 28, and the women hitting the century mark and winning by over 50 points.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].

 

