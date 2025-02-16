Wildcats softball look for turnaround season after challenging year

After being left out of the top 10 in the NCAA Division II Western Regionals in 2024, the Chico State Wildcats softball team is on the right track this season as they picked up five straight wins.

In 2024, the Wildcats finished 13-29 after being swept at home by Cal State San Marcos. Focused and determined, the team worked on growth and preparation for the 2025 schedule.

In late January, the Wildcats competed in the 2025 Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine against five non-conference teams, winning all five. Strong pitching performances held opponents to four runs, while the offense outscored their opponents with a total of 18 runs.

“Having a strong returning crew has really benefited us,” Head Coach Angel Shamblin said. “They have done a great job helping manage our culture and getting better on the field.”

Shamblin enters her 15th year as head coach and has clear expectations for the 2025 season.

“We are definitely looking forward to getting back in the mix and competing to get into the postseason,” she said.

One key returning player, Amelie Valdez, had a remarkable 2024 season in which she led the team with a 3.69 ERA in 119.2 innings pitched. She also threw seven complete games including two shutouts.

Valdez kept her consistency after she picked up three wins at the Kickoff Classic, pitching two complete games and giving up one run.

“I feel very confident on the mound, especially because I know my defense is behind me,” Valdez said. “Giving me room to work is really nice.”

Valdez was named the first FloCollege/CCAA pitcher of the week, the first award of her career.

Infielder Elisa Haas is the only senior on the team and reflected on her final season.

“I’m looking forward to just competing with the team,” Haas said. “We have very good chemistry that’s coming together very well on the field.”

In 2024, Haas played 35 games at shortstop, recording eight RBIs, two doubles, two triples and her first career home run.

The Wildcats welcome five freshmen to the team; outfielder Kara Valencia, infielder Marley Escobar, catcher Marissa Anderson, outfielder Dahlila Hall and utility player Kylie Loertscher.

The mix of newcomers and returning players are eager to get back on the field and compete together.

“We all genuinely love each other and have such a deep care for one another, so I’m just really excited to play with this group,” Valdez said.

The Wildcats head to Turlock on Feb. 14 for another five-game stretch at the Tournament of Champions hosted by Stanislaus State.

