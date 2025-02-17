A&E weekly wind-up: Feb. 17-Feb. 23

Heavy metal and jazz will dominate the town as Chico’s venues open their doors for several music events. If you’re getting on your Oscar grind then check out The Pageant’s lineup for short film nominations in this year’s Oscar race.
You can find more information about those events among others below.
Music:
Open Mic Night
Date/Time: Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Taproom
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age restriction: None listed
The Hajj and Luicidal
Date/Time: Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
Location: Naked Lounge
Cost: $30-50
Tickets: Bandsintown
Age Restriction: All Ages
Live Jazz
Date/Time: Feb. 20 at 7:30
Location: The DownLo
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
KZFR Presents: Aki Kumar
Date/Time: Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Women’s Club
Cost: $25-30
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: All Ages
Candlelight: Queen vs. Abba
Date/Time: Feb. 21 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Women’s Club
Cost: $36-57
Tickets: Fever
Age Restriction: All Ages
Beau Jeffers at Tackle Box
Date/Time: Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.
Location: Tackle Box
Cost: $5
Tickets: At Door
Age Restriction: 21+
Cavalera, Nercrot, Dead Heat, Aberrance, Voyeur
Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Location: Senator Theatre
Cost: $38
Tickets: Ticketweb
Age Restriction: None
60’s and 70’s Music by The McBrides
Date/Time: Feb 22 at 7 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: $5
Tickets: At Door
Age Restriction: None
Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Harlen Adams Theatre
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: None
Perfect Dark Presents Lavender Persuasion, Freeman 713, Fauna, and Dogtooth
Date/Time: Feb. 22 from 9 p.m. to midnight
Location: Argus Bar
Cost: $5-10
Tickets: At Door
Age Restriction: None
Yacht Rockets!
Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Location: Secret Trail Brewing Company
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: None
Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 9 p.m.
Location: Tackle Box
Cost: $23.18
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: 21+
Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.
Location: Strong Water
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Gypsy Jazz with Jimmy Grant and Tim Kliphius
Date/Time: Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m.
Location: Museum of Northern California Art
Cost: $25
Tickets: MONCA
Age Restriction: All Ages
Roge and The Sextones
Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Location: Argus Bar
Cost: $23.18
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: 21+
Film:
Oscar-nominated Animated Films
Directed by: Various Directors
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: Unrated
Runtime: 90 minutes
Oscar-nominated Documentaries
Directed by: Various Directors
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: Unrated
Runtime: 165 minutes
Oscar-nominated Short
Directed by: Various Directors
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: Unrated
Runtime: 165 minutes
Directed by: Osgood Perkins
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: R
Runtime: 98 minutes
Directed by: Jon Gunn
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: R
Runtime: 109 minutes
Theatre:
Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!
Date/Time: Feb 21. At 7:30 p.m.
Location: Laxson Auditorium
Tickets: University Box Office
Children of Archfiend
Date/Time: Feb. 21-22 at 7-8:20 p.m.
Location: Blue Room Theatre
Tickets: Eventbrite or at door
Date/Time: Feb. 21-22 at 7 p.m.
Location: Chico Theater Company
Tickets: Chicotix
Arts:
Hosted By: Museum of Northern California Art
Dates: Jan. 16-March 16
Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono
Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology
Dates: Opens Jan. 25
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Events:
Hosted by: Mulberry Station
Dates: Feb. 19
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Off Campus Comedy
Hosted by: Blue Room Theatre
Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Tickets: Eventbrite
Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!
If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected].
Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]