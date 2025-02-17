Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

A&E weekly wind-up: Feb. 17-Feb. 23

For all things arts and entertainment, these are the happenings in Chico
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor // February 17, 2025
Nadia Hill
Graphic by Nadia Hill

Heavy metal and jazz will dominate the town as Chico’s venues open their doors for several music events. If you’re getting on your Oscar grind then check out The Pageant’s lineup for short film nominations in this year’s Oscar race. 

You can find more information about those events among others below. 

Music:

 

Open Mic Night

Date/Time: Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Taproom

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age restriction: None listed

 

The Hajj and Luicidal

Date/Time: Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Location: Naked Lounge

Cost: $30-50

Tickets: Bandsintown

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Live Jazz

Date/Time: Feb. 20 at 7:30

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

KZFR Presents: Aki Kumar

Date/Time: Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $25-30

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Candlelight: Queen vs. Abba

Date/Time: Feb. 21 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $36-57

Tickets: Fever

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Beau Jeffers at Tackle Box

Date/Time: Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

Location: Tackle Box

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: 21+

 

Cavalera, Nercrot, Dead Heat, Aberrance, Voyeur

Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Location: Senator Theatre

Cost: $38

Tickets: Ticketweb

Age Restriction: None

 

60’s and 70’s Music by The McBrides

Date/Time: Feb 22 at 7 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None

 

Heistand Concert

Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Harlen Adams Theatre

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None

 

Perfect Dark Presents Lavender Persuasion, Freeman 713, Fauna, and Dogtooth

Date/Time: Feb. 22 from 9 p.m. to midnight

Location: Argus Bar

Cost: $5-10

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None

 

Yacht Rockets!

Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Location: Secret Trail Brewing Company

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None 

 

Luniz

Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 9 p.m.

Location: Tackle Box

Cost: $23.18

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: 21+

 

BanjerDan

Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

Location: Strong Water

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Gypsy Jazz with Jimmy Grant and Tim Kliphius

Date/Time: Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m.

Location: Museum of Northern California Art

Cost: $25

Tickets: MONCA

Age Restriction: All Ages

 

Roge and The Sextones

Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Location: Argus Bar

Cost: $23.18

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: 21+

Film:

 

Oscar-nominated Animated Films

Directed by: Various Directors

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: Unrated

Runtime: 90 minutes

 

Oscar-nominated Documentaries 

Directed by: Various Directors

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: Unrated

Runtime: 165 minutes

 

Oscar-nominated Short 

Directed by: Various Directors

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: Unrated

Runtime: 165 minutes

 

The Monkey 

Directed by: Osgood Perkins

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 98 minutes

 

The Unbreakable Boy 

Directed by: Jon Gunn

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 109 minutes

Theatre:

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Date/Time: Feb 21. At 7:30 p.m.

Location: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: University Box Office

 

Children of Archfiend

Date/Time: Feb. 21-22 at 7-8:20 p.m.

Location: Blue Room Theatre

Tickets: Eventbrite or at door

 

Love Songs and Love Letters

Date/Time: Feb. 21-22 at 7 p.m.

Location: Chico Theater Company

Tickets: Chicotix

 

Arts:

 

Birds, Birds, and More Birds

Hosted By: Museum of Northern California Art

Dates: Jan. 16-March 16 

 

Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono

Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology

Dates: Opens Jan. 25

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Events: 

Trivia with Roland

Hosted by: Mulberry Station

Dates: Feb. 19 

Time: 6-8 p.m.

 

Off Campus Comedy

Hosted by: Blue Room Theatre

Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $15

Tickets: Eventbrite

 

Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!

If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected]

 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor
Chris Hutton is the entertainment and features editor for Spring 2025. He is a third-year majoring in journalism and minoring in media arts. Coming off an invigorating semester of reporting on the community in all things arts and entertainment, he is eager to start the new semester with fresh ideas and unique stories. When Chris isn’t writing stories for The Orion, you can find him rock climbing or trying out whatever hobby he is trying to get into at the moment. He loves exploring and keeping an eye out for that next story idea.  
Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor
Nadia Hill is originally from Carson City, Nevada, and is in her junior year. Currently, she is double-majoring in journalism, public relations, and studio arts. She is the entertainment and food editor. Both writing and art have captivated her with the field of journalism and is excited to showcase the events in Chico. In her personal time, she enjoys painting, performing and skating.