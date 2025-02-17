A&E weekly wind-up: Feb. 17-Feb. 23

Heavy metal and jazz will dominate the town as Chico’s venues open their doors for several music events. If you’re getting on your Oscar grind then check out The Pageant’s lineup for short film nominations in this year’s Oscar race.

You can find more information about those events among others below.

Music:

Open Mic Night

Date/Time: Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Taproom

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age restriction: None listed

The Hajj and Luicidal

Date/Time: Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Location: Naked Lounge

Cost: $30-50

Tickets: Bandsintown

Age Restriction: All Ages

Live Jazz

Date/Time: Feb. 20 at 7:30

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

KZFR Presents: Aki Kumar

Date/Time: Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $25-30

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: All Ages

Candlelight: Queen vs. Abba

Date/Time: Feb. 21 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $36-57

Tickets: Fever

Age Restriction: All Ages

Beau Jeffers at Tackle Box

Date/Time: Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

Location: Tackle Box

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: 21+

Cavalera, Nercrot, Dead Heat, Aberrance, Voyeur

Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Location: Senator Theatre

Cost: $38

Tickets: Ticketweb

Age Restriction: None

60’s and 70’s Music by The McBrides

Date/Time: Feb 22 at 7 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None

Heistand Concert

Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Harlen Adams Theatre

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None

Perfect Dark Presents Lavender Persuasion, Freeman 713, Fauna, and Dogtooth

Date/Time: Feb. 22 from 9 p.m. to midnight

Location: Argus Bar

Cost: $5-10

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None

Yacht Rockets!

Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Location: Secret Trail Brewing Company

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None

Luniz

Date/Time: Feb. 22 at 9 p.m.

Location: Tackle Box

Cost: $23.18

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: 21+

BanjerDan

Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

Location: Strong Water

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Gypsy Jazz with Jimmy Grant and Tim Kliphius

Date/Time: Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m.

Location: Museum of Northern California Art

Cost: $25

Tickets: MONCA

Age Restriction: All Ages

Roge and The Sextones

Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Location: Argus Bar

Cost: $23.18

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: 21+

Film:

Oscar-nominated Animated Films

Directed by: Various Directors

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: Unrated

Runtime: 90 minutes

Oscar-nominated Documentaries

Directed by: Various Directors

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: Unrated

Runtime: 165 minutes

Oscar-nominated Short

Directed by: Various Directors

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: Unrated

Runtime: 165 minutes

The Monkey

Directed by: Osgood Perkins

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 98 minutes

The Unbreakable Boy

Directed by: Jon Gunn

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 109 minutes

Theatre:

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Date/Time: Feb 21. At 7:30 p.m.

Location: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: University Box Office

Children of Archfiend

Date/Time: Feb. 21-22 at 7-8:20 p.m.

Location: Blue Room Theatre

Tickets: Eventbrite or at door

Love Songs and Love Letters

Date/Time: Feb. 21-22 at 7 p.m.

Location: Chico Theater Company

Tickets: Chicotix

Arts:

Birds, Birds, and More Birds

Hosted By: Museum of Northern California Art

Dates: Jan. 16-March 16

Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono

Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology

Dates: Opens Jan. 25

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Events:

Trivia with Roland

Hosted by: Mulberry Station

Dates: Feb. 19

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Off Campus Comedy

Hosted by: Blue Room Theatre

Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $15

Tickets: Eventbrite

Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!

If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected].

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]