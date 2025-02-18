My hopes and fears for Star Wars’ upcoming Mandalorian film

It has been six years since the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” was released on Disney+, bombarding audiences with baby Yoda cuteness overload. I have always identified myself as a hardcore Star Wars fan. But it wasn’t until my first semester of college that I watched one of the most successful and iconic stories of the Star Wars universe.

Only then did I realize just how much I was missing out on during these past six years.

I became such a hardcore fan of “The Mandalorian” that I created my own bounty hunter costume and T-visor helmet for Halloween with Dollar Store foam board, purple paint and globs of hot glue.

So you could only imagine my excitement when I discovered on IMDb that a film featuring my two favorite characters is set to enter theaters on May 22, 2026, “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” According to the website, the movie will be directed by Jon Favreau and bring back Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. There are no official trailers as of yet.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” will be a huge step for Star Wars, which concluded the sequel trilogy in 2019 with the controversial “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” Since then, along with “The Mandalorian,” Star Wars has introduced shows focusing on single characters, like “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Ahsoka” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” However, a Mandalorian movie would be the first time Star Wars builds off from a preexisting show. I have so many questions and hopes for this film, but I will narrow it down to a few key speculations I have.

Beware, spoilers for the show are ahead.

The rebuilding of the Mandalorian people and possible rise of the First Order

As the galaxy is rebuilding in the original series, the New Republic struggles to gain control and eliminate stubborn Imperial remnants. The antagonist is a power-hungry Imperial who strives to get the Empire back on its feet, but ultimately fails in the end.

Ultimately the First Order will rise up to replace the Empire given the events of the sequel trilogy. Will “The Mandalorian and Grogu” take place right after the events of the original show? Or will it skip to years later and we will see the grassroots of the First Order form?

Season three ended with the Mandalorians reclaiming their home planet from Imperial occupation, which could be an interesting starting point for the movie. The show’s storyline dove into topics like revolution, freedom and genocide since the Mandalorians were nearly wiped out by the Empire because they would not yield to their rule.

A possible storyline about Din Djarin’s parenthood

The film might even give us a storyline about Din Djarin being a parent to Grogu, experiencing the ups and downs of caring for a child with everything you have. Djarin and Grogu’s relationship is what made the original show popular in the first place. Pair a hardened bounty hunter with an innocent green baby and you get an ironic duo that makes no sense, but works in the best possible way.

Din Djarin’s journey through parenthood also creates an extremely noticeable character arc. If you compare the Djarin from episode one to him in the final episode, you’ll see two different individuals. He is my favorite Star Wars character because he turned from a selfish, ruthless bounty hunter to a protective, loyal father.

Familiar faces

It will also be interesting to see who else shows up in “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” Boba Fett made a surprise appearance in the show’s second season after surviving his fall into the Sarlaac pit. I would love to see Fett return because of his entertaining dynamic with Djarin in the original show. It would also be interesting to see if the film brings back other Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker or Ahsoka Tano.

I have high hopes for “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” However, there are some things I hope the movie avoids completely:

Unnecessary cameos

I hope “The Mandalorian and Grogu” will not include unnecessary celebrity cameos like the stunt season three pulled when it featured Lizzo, Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd. It just felt unnecessary and took away from the storyline. Instead of focusing on the plot, most viewers probably relished in the novelty of those popular individuals making an appearance all in one episode. Therefore, I hope the film will instead focus on the main characters we already know and have grown to love: Djarin and Grogu. The movie title includes them, after all.

Forced moments and relationships

Despite the innocent and heartwarming moments of Din Djarin and Grogu’s father-son relationship, I hope the film does not play into the humor and sweetness factor too much. Balance is key.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” better not do to Djarin what the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise did to Captain Jack Sparrow, in which Sparrow regressed into a comedic relief character. Sure, Djarin developed a greater sense of humanity because of Grogu, but he is still a no-nonsense, gruff Mandalorian.

Nor do I want to see any monologuing. Too often this storytelling strategy creates a humorous vibe, or it is so dramatic that it gives the viewer second-hand embarrassment. The last thing I want to hear is a bounty hunter who barely speaks at all yapping nonsense.

There have also been fan theories of romantic chemistry between Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, the original show’s leading lady played by Katee Sackhoff. I desperately hope there will not be a forced romance between the two because it would be too much of a stretch given their opposite values and personalities.

It is also difficult to envision Djarin as a romantic partner, despite his green flags like loyalty and discipline. Seeing someone who is so blunt and independent in a romantic relationship just feels … unnatural.

Over the top marketing

The last thing I want to see is companies using this film as a ridiculous marketing ploy. Yes, Star Wars merchandise is a cultural staple. Every little kid wants a toy lightsaber and Star Wars Legos. I am no exception –- I own six lightsabers. However, it crosses a line when I go to Target and I see toothbrushes, Goldfish and even underwear with Djarin and Grogu slapped on.

Too often we see merchandise of our favorite characters and forget they are more than surface level marketing opportunities. Djarin’s parents were murdered right before his eyes, and he learned to survive and fight on his own following the Mandalorian way.

And little Grogu still carries the fear and trauma from being one of the few children to have survived the prequels’ Order 66 Jedi massacre. With this in mind, I believe it is valuable to remember the journeys of these characters because they are more than a brand.

As fans await the release of “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” let us keep in mind that Star Wars is not a universe solely designed for marketing but to tell beautiful intertwining stories that inspire millions.

Elena Mendonsa can be reached at [email protected]