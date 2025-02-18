Women’s basketball drops crucial game against Cal State East Bay

Despite securing a spot in the CCAA tournament just two days earlier, the women’s basketball team missed an opportunity to climb the standings, falling in a tight battle against Cal State East Bay on Saturday.

The loss leaves the Wildcats two games behind second-place Cal Poly Pomona with four games remaining in the regular season — critical positioning as the top two teams earn a first-round bye to the semifinal of the CCAA Championships.

Chico State struggled offensively, shooting just 36.7 percent from the field. Missed free throw opportunities also proved costly. The Wildcats converted only 18-of-27 attempts from the line, with Makenzi Laporte accounting for eight of those as part of her 24-point performance.

The Wildcats jumped out to a four-point lead within the first six minutes, but the Pioneers responded with an 11-0 run to go up 19-12 just 30 seconds into the second quarter. The Wildcats answered back with a 10-0 surge of their own late in the period, reclaiming a 27-23 lead with 1:42 remaining in the half.

The second half remained a back-and-forth battle until a 14-4 run gave the Pioneers a 66-58 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the game. The Wildcats fought back, closing the gap to 68-67 heading into the final minute. However, they came up short on two potential go-ahead field goals, while East Bay sealed the game by sinking 5-of-6 free throws in the final 15 seconds.

The Wildcats now head to Southern California for their final road trip of the regular season, beginning with a matchup against Cal State LA on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The Golden Eagles enter the game with momentum after securing an overtime win against Stanislaus State on Saturday, keeping their postseason hopes alive. They currently sit in fifth place, holding a two-game lead over seventh-place Cal Poly Humboldt.

The Wildcats’ final four games will be critical, as they still have a chance to earn a first-round bye in the CCAA Tournament.

Chico State’s next home game will be Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. against Sonoma State.

Home games are free for students who bring their student ID or show their Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].