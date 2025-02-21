Three proposals to shape the future of Chico State

Academic Affairs is reimagining the academic structure of Chico State through three models. These proposals will change the organizational structure of colleges and departments starting the implementation process in fall 2025 affecting students, staff and faculty.

The Division of Academic Affairs is responsible for overseeing academic programs, budget and Chico State Enterprises.

The effects on the university vary depending on the model that Provost Leslie Cornick chooses to pursue. However, the goals of changing the model are primarily not budget driven. Rather, they seek to adapt to student needs, reduce workflow barriers, regional demographics and adjust for national enrollment trends.

The SAT communicated its recommendations in December via a 102 page report to the Provost office. These recommendations included:

The formation of a college centered around agriculture, natural science and the environment

The formation of a college centered around health, wellbeing and human services

Departments should self-select into college affiliations given that structural recommendations are implemented

The formation of an interdisciplinary support unit to aid faculty, staff and other programs in each college

More inclusion of student engagement and staff consultation in the future

Communications of specific restructuring plans should include projection of workload, cost and the effect on students, staff and faculty

Both the SAT and the Education Advisory Board, an outside consulting firm, developed several models to be presented to the Provost and Provost Advisory Council. The models that were chosen and presented to the campus community were from the EAB.

The Orion was unable to find any accessible documentation from the EAB in regards to the Academic Affairs changes. The three models from the EAB were put onto the website, with information and recommendations gathered by the SAT.

A letter from nine members of the SAT stated that none of the recommendations the team made using data from campus engagement initiatives were present in both the models presented by the Provost and the Provost Advisory Council in the procedures in Phase Two.

Currently, Chico State is organized into seven separate colleges:

Model 1 – College Based





The first model proposed would shrink the number of colleges from seven to five by combining the Colleges of Natural Science and Agriculture into the College of Agriculture and Environmental Resilience.

Departments operating within the College of Behavioral and Social Science, Communication and Education, and Natural Sciences would self-select to form the College of Health, Education and Equity. There is also the introduction of the School of Business within the College of Business and Economic Development. The college and department model will stay the same.

Model 2 – Four Colleges and Professional Program Clusters

The second model proposed shrinks down to four colleges and adds a professional program cluster. The four colleges are College of Engineering and Technology, College of Allied Health and Human Services, College of Environmental Sustainability and College of Agricultural Innovation, and College of Social and Cultural Analysis.

Under the umbrella of professional programs will be the School of Business, School of Education, School of Fine and Performing Arts, School of Media, Entertainment, Technology, and Immersive Experience, and Professional and Continuing Education.

Model 3 – Division Based

The third and final model proposed by the SAT takes a division-based approach. This model introduces a structure placing five deans at the head of the colleges encapsulating anywhere from two to four schools:

College of STEAM School of Fine and Performing Arts School of METX School of Engineering and Technology

College of Agriculture and the Environment School of the Environment School of Agriculture

College of Health and Human Services School of Allied Health School of Nursing School of Social Work School of Psychology

College of Society and Culture School of Public Affairs and Social Justice School of Social and Cultural Analysis

College of Professional Programs School of Education Center for Lifelong Learning and Workforce Development (PaCE) School of Business



In these schools there will be a director appointed to manage retention, tenure and promotion, committees within the school and scheduling decisions. Along with the director, a faculty lead will be appointed as needed to provide scheduling input, curriculum input and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Throughout October and November the SAT held listening sessions and surveys to collect input from the Chico State community.

The SAT used Google NotebookLM, an AI-powered tool for note taking, to summarize data gathered from the two surveys with 114 responses, data from the 17 listening sessions – in which a total 279 people attended –and direct feedback to the team.

The decision by the SAT to use Google NotebookLM was brought on by a limited time due to the December deadline to present the recommendations by December. In the report, The SAT recognized the lack of participation by the students and the limited staff representation claiming there was limited time.

Feb. 24 is the last listening session of the first round of a campus and community engagement initiative in the spring semester. It will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. in Selvester’s Cafe 100.

In March, a second round of engagement will ensue until April and May when the provost will finalize the recommendations based on information gathered from the engagement sessions. This along with feedback from campus leadership teams will all be considered during the implementation phase during the summer and fall semesters.

This is part of The Orion’s ongoing coverage of the reshaping of Chico State’s academic structure.

Nadia Hill and Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected]