Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Victory in Unity, a Black History Month celebration

The Black Student Union will host the annual Black History Month event on Sunday
Byline photo of Riley Rochlitz
Riley Rochlitz, News Reporter // February 22, 2025
Milca Elvira Chacon
Students celebrate the official grand opening of the Black Resource Center Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 at Chico State.

The Black Student Union will host its annual Black History Month event, Victory in Unity: Together We Build a Brighter Tomorrow, on Sunday.

The event will celebrate the strength and achievements of the Black community in Chico.

The event will last from 1-5:30 p.m. with a variety of festivities, and will include a performance of music and dance by local elementary school students and spoken-word speeches from Chico State students.

It will also include a keynote speech by Vince Haynie, a community organizer and biblical teacher at Rhema World of Faith Empowerment Ministries.

Full Schedule:

  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Rally at Trinity Commons
  • 1:30-3 p.m. – Resource Fair at BMU, Room 2003
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Formal Program, including the keynote speech and performances, in the BMU Auditorium
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Free Community Dinner, catered by Associated Students, in the BMU Auditorium

The event is free and open to all members of the Chico community. 

The Black Student Union is a student-run organization that is dedicated to the amplification of strong Black voices at Chico State.

Riley Rochitz can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Riley Rochlitz
Riley Rochlitz, Reporter
Riley Rochlitz is a third-year Chico State student who is majoring in Public Relations with a minor in Anthropology. Although a PR major, he wants to diversify his understanding and skill of journalism and writing as a reporter. Riley enjoys watching movies in his spare time, tuning into the Golden State Warriors, and trying new restaurants and food. 
Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, News Editor
Milca Elvira Chacon is a fourth-year journalism major student at Chico State with a minor in broadcasting. It is her third semester in The Orion and she interned with Chico’s local newspaper, The Enterprise-Record. She has also worked with the university’s radio, KCSC. In addition, she has award-winning photojournalism work. Through multimedia she hopes to reach a variety of communities in Chico.