Victory in Unity, a Black History Month celebration

The Black Student Union will host its annual Black History Month event, Victory in Unity: Together We Build a Brighter Tomorrow, on Sunday.

The event will celebrate the strength and achievements of the Black community in Chico.

The event will last from 1-5:30 p.m. with a variety of festivities, and will include a performance of music and dance by local elementary school students and spoken-word speeches from Chico State students.

It will also include a keynote speech by Vince Haynie, a community organizer and biblical teacher at Rhema World of Faith Empowerment Ministries.

Full Schedule:

1-2:30 p.m. – Rally at Trinity Commons

1:30-3 p.m. – Resource Fair at BMU, Room 2003

3-4:30 p.m. – Formal Program, including the keynote speech and performances, in the BMU Auditorium

4:30-5:30 p.m. – Free Community Dinner, catered by Associated Students, in the BMU Auditorium

The event is free and open to all members of the Chico community.

The Black Student Union is a student-run organization that is dedicated to the amplification of strong Black voices at Chico State.

