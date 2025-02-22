Chico woman arrested for allegedly bringing drugs to juvenile hall

A Chico woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bringing illegal drugs into the Butte County Juvenile Hall for her son, according to a Butte County District Attorney press release.

On Wednesday, Sabrina Rivera, 46, was booked into the Butte County jail on an arrest warrant sought out by the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force District Attorney investigators.

According to District Attorney Mike Ramsey, the case began after juvenile hall authorities discovered three juveniles, including Rivera’s son, under the influence of drugs following her Jan. 31 visit.

According to the release, internal juvenile hall surveillance footage allegedly showed Rivera passing what appeared to be a small packet to her son at a visitation table. After an investigation by juvenile hall staff, it was concluded that Rivera’s son and two other juveniles had taken benzodiazepine pills, the release said.

In the release, Chief Probation Officer Melissa Romero said the event prompted an increase in security at the already well-secured juvenile hall.

Rivera posted bail of $15,000. She is set to appear in the Butte County Superior Court on April 18 and faces up to three years in county jail if convicted.

