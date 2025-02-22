Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico woman arrested for allegedly bringing drugs to juvenile hall

Byline photo of Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, News Editor // February 22, 2025
Sabrina Rivera, 46, of Chico. Courtesy of Butte County DA

A Chico woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bringing illegal drugs into the Butte County Juvenile Hall for her son, according to a Butte County District Attorney press release.

On Wednesday, Sabrina Rivera, 46, was booked into the Butte County jail on an arrest warrant sought out by the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force District Attorney investigators. 

According to District Attorney Mike Ramsey, the case began after juvenile hall authorities discovered three juveniles, including Rivera’s son, under the influence of drugs following her Jan. 31 visit.

According to the release, internal juvenile hall surveillance footage allegedly showed Rivera passing what appeared to be a small packet to her son at a visitation table.  After an investigation by juvenile hall staff, it was concluded that Rivera’s son and two other juveniles had taken benzodiazepine pills, the release said. 

In the release, Chief Probation Officer Melissa Romero said the event prompted an increase in security at the already well-secured juvenile hall.

Rivera posted bail of $15,000. She is set to appear in the Butte County Superior Court on April 18 and faces up to three years in county jail if convicted.

The Orion will update as more information is released.

Milca Elvira Chacon can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, News Editor
Milca Elvira Chacon is a fourth-year journalism major student at Chico State with a minor in broadcasting. It is her third semester in The Orion and she interned with Chico’s local newspaper, The Enterprise-Record. She has also worked with the university’s radio, KCSC. In addition, she has award-winning photojournalism work. Through multimedia she hopes to reach a variety of communities in Chico.