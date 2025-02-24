A&E weekly wind-up: Feb. 24-March 2

A variety of music events swing into Chico this week, from jazz to EDM there are events for all music lovers. The Oscars are approaching and Cinemark will be starting to showcase each of the Oscar-nominated best picture films. Comedy and trivia will be going down at Mulberry Station for those who are looking for a laugh.
You can find more information about those events among others below.
Music:
Magic City Hippies and Mustard Service
Date/Time: Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room
Cost: $27.37
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age restriction: None listed
Ravenscoon, Shlump, STVSH, CHOZEN, Vbrvms
Date/Time: Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.
Location: Senator Theatre
Cost: $29.27
Tickets: TicketWeb
Age Restriction: 18+
Live Jazz
Date/Time: Feb. 27 at 7:30
Location: The DownLo
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Robert Karch w/ Charles Staser and David B Linski
Date/Time: Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Four on the Floor – Birthday Bash
Date/Time: Feb. 28 from 7-9 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: $5 at door
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Date/Time: Feb. 28 from 9:30-11:59 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: $4 cash only
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: All Ages
Date/Time: Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
Location: Chico Women’s Club
Cost: $15 or $20 at door
Tickets: Humanitix
Age Restriction: All Ages
The Altons and Thee Sinseers
Date/Time: Feb. 28 at 7p.m.
Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room
Cost: Sold Out
Tickets: Bandsintown
Age Restriction: All Ages
Daft Punk Night
Date/Time: March 1 at 9 p.m.
Location: Lost on Main
Cost: $16.63
Tickets: Ticketweb
Age Restriction: 21+
Date/Time: March 1 at 7 p.m.
Location: Mulberry Station
Cost: $5
Tickets: At Door
Age Restriction: None
The Rigged Band celebrates Mardi Gras
Date/Time: March 1 at 6 p.m.
Location: The Barn at Meriam Park
Cost: Free
Tickets: None
Age Restriction: None
Date/Time: March 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Chico Women’s Club
Cost: $25
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: None
Honky Tonk Saturday Night
Date/Time: March 1 at 7 p.m.
Location: Winchester Goose
Cost: $5
Tickets: Eventbrite
Age Restriction: None
Ballyhoo!, Cydeways, The Harbor Boys
Date/Time: March 2 at 8 p.m.
Location: Lost on Main
Cost: $27.21
Tickets: TicketWeb
Age Restriction: 21+
Film:
University Film Series: Candyman
Directed by: Nia DaCosta
Showing: Ayres Hall 106
Rated: R
Runtime: 91 minutes
Directed by: Alex Parkinson
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: PG-13
Runtime: 93 minutes
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX – Beginning
Directed by: Kazuya Tsurumaki
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: Not Rated
Runtime: 81 minutes
Directed by: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: R
Runtime: 104 minutes
Directed by: Julia Verdin
Showing: Cinemark
Rated: Not Rated
Runtime: 125 minutes
The Unredacted (2022)
Directed By: Meg Smaker
Showing: The Pageant
Rated: Not Rated
Runtime: 108 minutes
Theatre:
Top Girls
Date/Time: Feb 27 and Feb. 28. At 7:30 p.m.
Location: Wismer Theatre
Tickets: University Box Office
Top Girls
Date/Time: March 1 at 2 p.m.
Location: Wismer Theatre
Tickets: University Box Office
Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’
Date/Time: March 2 at 4 p.m.
Location: Laxson Auditorium
Tickets: University Box Office
Arts:
Hosted By: Museum of Northern California Art
Dates: Jan. 16-March 16
Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono
Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology
Dates: Opens Jan. 25
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Events:
Chico Cars and Coffee
Hosted by: Cars and Coffee
Dates: Feb. 24
Time: 8-11 a.m.
Trivia with Roland!
Hosted By: Mulberry Station
Dates: Feb. 26
Time: 6 p.m.
Hosted by: Mulberry Station
Cost: $15-20
Tickets: Eventbrite
Dates: March 2
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!
If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected].
Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]