A&E weekly wind-up: Feb. 24-March 2

A variety of music events swing into Chico this week, from jazz to EDM there are events for all music lovers. The Oscars are approaching and Cinemark will be starting to showcase each of the Oscar-nominated best picture films. Comedy and trivia will be going down at Mulberry Station for those who are looking for a laugh.

You can find more information about those events among others below.

Music:

Magic City Hippies and Mustard Service

Date/Time: Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room

Cost: $27.37

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age restriction: None listed

Ravenscoon, Shlump, STVSH, CHOZEN, Vbrvms

Date/Time: Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

Location: Senator Theatre

Cost: $29.27

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: 18+

Live Jazz

Date/Time: Feb. 27 at 7:30

Location: The DownLo

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Robert Karch w/ Charles Staser and David B Linski

Date/Time: Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Four on the Floor – Birthday Bash

Date/Time: Feb. 28 from 7-9 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5 at door

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Mulberry Station After Dark

Date/Time: Feb. 28 from 9:30-11:59 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $4 cash only

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: All Ages

Jazz and a Lotta Soul

Date/Time: Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $15 or $20 at door

Tickets: Humanitix

Age Restriction: All Ages

The Altons and Thee Sinseers

Date/Time: Feb. 28 at 7p.m.

Location: Sierra Nevada Big Room

Cost: Sold Out

Tickets: Bandsintown

Age Restriction: All Ages

Daft Punk Night

Date/Time: March 1 at 9 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main

Cost: $16.63

Tickets: Ticketweb

Age Restriction: 21+

MJB – The Brew Brothers

Date/Time: March 1 at 7 p.m.

Location: Mulberry Station

Cost: $5

Tickets: At Door

Age Restriction: None

The Rigged Band celebrates Mardi Gras

Date/Time: March 1 at 6 p.m.

Location: The Barn at Meriam Park

Cost: Free

Tickets: None

Age Restriction: None

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Date/Time: March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Chico Women’s Club

Cost: $25

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: None

Honky Tonk Saturday Night

Date/Time: March 1 at 7 p.m.

Location: Winchester Goose

Cost: $5

Tickets: Eventbrite

Age Restriction: None

Ballyhoo!, Cydeways, The Harbor Boys

Date/Time: March 2 at 8 p.m.

Location: Lost on Main

Cost: $27.21

Tickets: TicketWeb

Age Restriction: 21+

Film:

University Film Series: Candyman

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Showing: Ayres Hall 106

Rated: R

Runtime: 91 minutes

Last Breath

Directed by: Alex Parkinson

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 93 minutes

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX – Beginning

Directed by: Kazuya Tsurumaki

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: Not Rated

Runtime: 81 minutes

My Dead Friend Zoe

Directed by: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: R

Runtime: 104 minutes

No Address

Directed by: Julia Verdin

Showing: Cinemark

Rated: Not Rated

Runtime: 125 minutes

The Unredacted (2022)

Directed By: Meg Smaker

Showing: The Pageant

Rated: Not Rated

Runtime: 108 minutes

Theatre:

Top Girls

Date/Time: Feb 27 and Feb. 28. At 7:30 p.m.

Location: Wismer Theatre

Tickets: University Box Office

Top Girls

Date/Time: March 1 at 2 p.m.

Location: Wismer Theatre

Tickets: University Box Office

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’

Date/Time: March 2 at 4 p.m.

Location: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: University Box Office

Arts:

Birds, Birds, and More Birds

Hosted By: Museum of Northern California Art

Dates: Jan. 16-March 16

Unfolded: Seasons and Symbols of the Kimono

Hosted by: Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology

Dates: Opens Jan. 25

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Events:

Chico Cars and Coffee

Hosted by: Cars and Coffee

Dates: Feb. 24

Time: 8-11 a.m.

Trivia with Roland!

Hosted By: Mulberry Station

Dates: Feb. 26

Time: 6 p.m.

Merry Standish Comedy

Hosted by: Mulberry Station

Cost: $15-20

Tickets: Eventbrite

Dates: March 2

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Follow our entertainment calendar for even more events in and around Chico!

If your event was missed or is upcoming for another week and you would like it added, reach out to [email protected].

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]