Chico State dance team takes home first place

For the girls of the Chico State dance team, this competition was far more than just another dance. It was their chance to make themselves, each other and Chico State proud.

“It’s a two minute sprint, lay it all out there, because if you don’t you’re going to regret it.” Francesca Smith, Expressions President said.

Expressions dance team has been competing for four years. In those four years they have placed seventh, and 10th after not placing the first year.

The 19 dancers can now say that they have won first place.

“It means so much more too, because it’s not like we are reigning champions, this is a very underdog mentality, like Goliath and David,” Gabby Woodruff, Expressions member said.

The United Spirit Association Nationals, takes place in Anaheim, California over 5 days, February 13-17, and includes over 2,000 competitors in over 30 different divisions. Chico State Expressions won first place in the Pom Division II/III category.

As an entirely student run organization, this win means more to them than just “first place.” Smith said.

The team begins their competition process in December. They start by learning the choreography of the routine from their choreographer in a short two-day period. Seeming as they do not have a full time coach, this is one of their only times to work with outside help before all the pressure goes back to them.

After those two days, they had two months to practice until they made the journey down south to show the country what they had been working on.

They met three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Sunday with a few additional practices, making sure the performance was clean and perfect.

“We weren’t cleaning it to win, we were cleaning it so that we were proud of it.” Woodruff said.

They reflected on their achievement with a deep sense of pride. From thinking they were not going to advance to finals to realizing they won, they were in disbelief.

“It was crazy, and it was more of a wow we did that moment.” Smith said.

This isn’t it for the team. You can watch them perform, for the first time for a Chico State affiliated sports team, at the Chico men’s basketball halftime on February 27 at 7 p.m. and their dance showcase, April 12 in the Bell Memorial Union.

To see the video of the dance and learn more information about them, visit their Instagram @Chicostateexpressions.

Brynna Garcia can be reached at [email protected]





