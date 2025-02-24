Bridging change for rural voices

A student-led program at CSU Chico will try to amplify the voices of rural students, fostering a sense of community for an overlooked demographic in higher education.

For many rural high school students, the idea of attending college can feel overwhelming. Leaving behind close-knit communities, familiar surroundings and strong support systems often makes the transition to college seem like a challenge.

Recognizing these struggles, Chico State’s North State Ambassadors are stepping up to make college more accessible and welcoming for rural students at Chico State.

On March 7, the ambassadors will host the first-ever Rural Student Voice Conference at Colusa 100A, bringing together high school students from across Chico State’s 12-county service region. Through this conference, they hope to inspire and encourage the next upcoming generation of nearby local students.

The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and intends to create a space for students to express and share their experiences and insights while connecting with peers who understand and share the same journeys.

The event is primarily student led, with each ambassador guiding a segment, followed by brief remarks from Chico State President Steve Perez. Guest speakers include Ann Schulte, former civic engagement leader at Chico State, Susan Scroth from North State Together in Redding, and Dave Tanner of the McConnell Foundation.

Attendees will also have the chance to engage in meaningful discussions about the challenges they face when transitioning from a place such as home. These challenges include applying for college, affordability, reliable transportation and the need for high-speed internet.

By the end of the conference, students will have engaged in interactive activities, listened to guest speakers and explored the Chico State campus with their families, including dining together in the campus dining halls.

David De Paz can be reached at [email protected]






