Student spotlight: Daniel Chimal

For many, childhood is a time of boundless creativity and imagination. Sadly with age, those imaginative worlds have a tendency to dissipate. But for some, like Daniel Chimal, they find a way to capture those elastic universes to share them with others.

Chimal is a Chico State senior majoring in media arts production with a minor in theater. While spreading himself thin with other responsibilities such as a job and his role as co-president of the Digital Filmmakers Guild, Chimal is a filmmaker himself. He has poured himself into the DFG and his projects, pushing the bounds of what not only he can do, but what others in the film club can do.

Growing up in Santa Maria he relished going to the theater. He bonded with his father over action films, especially superhero films like “Captain America: the Winter Soldier.” Inspired by the vast universe that Marvel created, he began to envision a universe of his own.

When Chimal was just 12-years-old he began conceptualizing the universe that his future short film “Maestros” would exist in. Combining two of his passions, film and music, he began by sketching the hard rock band KISS-inspired characters and universe; later at Chico State laboring through nine drafts before beginning production for the passion project.

“Maestros” was screened at the 2024 Butte Film Festival and won Best Action.

Chimal is not new to the festival scene. His short film “Paper Tape” won best action and Trinity Saucer won for best supporting actress at the first ever BUFF in 2023.

However, with being a full-time student, working and co-running the DFG, Chimal has a lot on his plate. He worked with co-president Seth Trachtman to organize workshops and help the other 70 members of the DFG to network and create their own projects.

Chimal still – despite the heavy workload – had stories to tell. He aspired to push the bounds of what he could do behind the camera.

Chimal began to experiment with fight choreography, with stunts and complicated, well-rehearsed fighting sequences in places such as ice rinks and in Bidwell Park. With a desire to continue learning about diverse fighting styles once leaving college, he also wants to continue crafting unique fights, like in his upcoming short film “Snappers.”

“Snappers,” which will also feature CGI, boasts four fight scenes in the 17-page script and began filming in February. He is hoping to bring more crew onto the project. “Snappers” is his final film here at Chico State, so he has set a high bar for himself and his crew.

“Snappers” is a coming-of-age, action film that will feature stunts and fight scenes that have been rehearsed for months.

Chimal has also just recently finished a feature-length script for “Snappers.”

A still from Chimal's upcoming short film "Snappers."

Another project Chimal recently screened was his short film, “Princess X Alien,” which he describes as a homage to Robin Williams. This was the first short film that he completely directed and did not star in. He shared that his experience with the DFG has helped him and his team mitigate challenges such as change of location and other preparation in the production.

The short film was screened at the DFG’s winter showcase in December and the director’s cut can be viewed on Youtube.

After college Chimal will stay in Chico. He is going to continue working on projects across Northern California and already has a film set up for summer called “Bloody Love.” He wants to move into fight choreography, but he doesn’t want to give up writing and directing as his big dream is directing. He wants to continue pushing himself to the limit, constantly testing himself and what’s possible from him and his team.

Chimal said leaving the DFG feels odd, but he has a lot of faith in the team that he is leaving behind. However, he is eager to pass down the torch and move on to find his voice outside of Chico State.

