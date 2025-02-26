Advertisement
Chico State lecturer reads from debut poetry collection

Sarah Pape, a creative writing lecturer at Chico State, will be reading from her recently-released book of poetry on Thursday
Lexi Lynn, Entertainment Reporter // February 26, 2025
For those who love the art of the written word,  Thursday’s book launch and reading by Chico State lecturer Sarah Pape can’t be flipped past. 

The reading will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Arts and Humanities Building, room 150. The event is free and open to the public.

Sarah Pape is a creative writing lecturer at Chico State and the managing editor of the Watershed Review and Flume Press. Her work has been published in The New York Times  and the New England Review among other notable publications. 

Pape’s newly-released poetry book called “Forgive the Animal” touches on themes of poverty, sexual abuse, motherhood and forgiveness. 

“Forgive the Animal” is Pape’s debut book of poetry. 

Writer’s Voice is a literary writing series that takes place every semester at Chico State. The series is funded by alumni, the Department of English and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts

Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected].

