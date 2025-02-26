Advertisement
Ausbie earns first conference men’s field Athlete of the Week award

Byline photo of Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Reporter // February 26, 2025
Trevor Lee
Wildcats Senior Jordan Ausbie competes in the long jump during the Chico State Multi Classic. Ausbie won the long jump event, recording a 6.29m mark. Photo taken Feb. 20 by Trevor Lee.

After securing a provisional mark at the Chico State Multi Classic, senior decathlete Jordan Ausbie earned the first FloCollege/CCAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week award of the season.

Following his impressive 6,535-point season opener, Ausbie secured a provisional qualifying mark in the decathlon for the second consecutive year.

He is one of only three athletes nationwide to have achieved a provisional qualifying mark in the multi-event competition, positioning himself for a strong spring season.

This marks Ausbie’s third career CCAA Athlete of the Week award, earning one in each of the previous two seasons.

The Wildcats are set to compete in the Kim Duyst Invitational hosted by Stanislaus State in Turlock on Friday and Saturday.

The next home event for the Wildcats track & field team will be March 7th and 8th in the Wildcat Invitational. For more results on the team visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

 

About the Contributor
Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter
Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.