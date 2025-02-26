Ausbie earns first conference men’s field Athlete of the Week award

After securing a provisional mark at the Chico State Multi Classic, senior decathlete Jordan Ausbie earned the first FloCollege/CCAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week award of the season.

Following his impressive 6,535-point season opener, Ausbie secured a provisional qualifying mark in the decathlon for the second consecutive year.

He is one of only three athletes nationwide to have achieved a provisional qualifying mark in the multi-event competition, positioning himself for a strong spring season.

This marks Ausbie’s third career CCAA Athlete of the Week award, earning one in each of the previous two seasons.

The Wildcats are set to compete in the Kim Duyst Invitational hosted by Stanislaus State in Turlock on Friday and Saturday.

The next home event for the Wildcats track & field team will be March 7th and 8th in the Wildcat Invitational. For more results on the team visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].