Chico State’s quiet leadership fuels Wildcat’s hot start

Returning for the Wildcats’ 2025 campaign, senior outfielder Troy Kent has continued his success through the team’s first three series, becoming a quiet leader in the dugout.

Before his time at Chico State, Kent was a standout prospect at Santa Ana College, leading his team to the 2023 state championship. He won the Golden Bat award, and was named to the Southern California All-Region first team, catching the eye of schools such as Chico.

With a successful junior college career, Head Coach Dave Taylor said he was surprised Kent was available at the Division II level. While he had some Division I opportunities, none of them were what he liked.

Having family members who lived nearby, Kent was drawn to Chico. He had a family friend who played for the Wildcats who talked up the program.

“I came up here on my visit, and it was everything he said and more,” Kent said.

Kent’s first season at Chico State was more than Coach Taylor and the Wildcats could have asked for. He was named to the All-CCAA first team and All-West Region second team, hitting .346 with 66 hits, 49 RBIs and 8 home runs. He also had a 22-game hitting streak, tying the Chico State record.

Much of Kent’s success comes from his ability to do a little bit of everything with no complaints.

“I like the fact that he just puts his head down and goes about his business, and there’s not a lot of rah, rah, there’s just getting after it,” Taylor said. “He can run, he can bunt. I mean, he could do everything. He’s just that type of player that is not just a bat, you know, and that’s what people need to know. He’s well-rounded with his game.”

After such a successful season, Coach Taylor said he was afraid that Kent would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“Guys have good years in D2 and those Division I [programs] will poach him,” Taylor said. “So I’m glad in our meeting before he went home for the summer, he said, ‘I have no interest in doing that. I love the school, I love the program, I love the community, I have got no desire to look for anything else.’”

Though many players will get caught up in their accolades and on-field performances, Taylor said Kent is not that type of player, having the ability to stay within himself and play the game that he knows how to play.

While his numbers and on-field play gained him recognition, Kent’s impact on the team goes beyond his performance on the diamond. Taylor harped on his team-first attitude, calling him a “quiet leader” who has the ability to influence the rest of the squad.

“He’s grounded enough and smart enough to know who he is and what he brings to a team, and that you can’t overvalue that part of Troy,” he said. “He’s not trying to do too much, and, you know, he’s just another guy in the lineup. That’s how he treats himself, and I have a lot of appreciation and respect for that.”

His talent and attitude toward the game is no surprise. His favorite athlete is golfer Rickie Fowler, citing his work ethic. Kent grew up playing multiple sports but always gravitated toward baseball.

“I played soccer and football growing up, but it just wasn’t baseball,” he said. “It was just different. I just enjoyed it way more. And it helps if you’re a little good at it.”

Kent has hit the ground running this season, hitting .340 with 17 hits, 8 RBIs and 4 home runs in the team’s first four series. The Wildcats have won all of their preseason series against nationally or regionally ranked teams.

Kent and the Wildcats will take on Cal Poly Pomona in their conference home opener at Nettleton Stadium. Game one is on Friday at 6 p.m. at Nettleton Stadium.

