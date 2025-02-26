Wildcats win home opener series against Cal State Monterey Bay

The Wildcats won three games in a hard-fought four-game series against Cal State Monterey Bay, including back-to-back walk-offs.

Game 1

The opening game on Friday consisted of a pitching duel between Wildcats’ Amelie Valdez and Otters’ Kadence Nulick, each throwing seven scoreless innings.

Valdez found herself under pressure in the fourth and seventh innings with two runners on base in both encounters. The junior pitcher maintained a calm and composed demeanor, working through the batters with the help of her defense.

“I wasn’t trying to overpower them or do too much,” Valdez said. “I wanted to get ground balls or pop flies for my defense and it worked.”

The Wildcats were getting no-hit until the fifth when Aiyana Curry drove one into right field for a single, but was left on base as the Wildcats couldn’t manage to get a run on the board.

With the score still tied at 0-0, the game moved into extra innings. Valdez applied pressure at the plate as she worked up a lengthy at-bat to draw a walk in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“I was just trying to push something through the infield,” Valdez said. “I knew she had struck me out [in the third inning] so I was just trying to see a lot and fall off her change up as much as I could until I got a strike or pitch that I can hit.”

Another patient at-bat by catcher Brianna Swihart drew a second straight walk to load the bases for Kennedy Gustin. In a tense situation, Gustin delivered a single up the middle to bring in the winning run and walk-off game one of the series.

“I mean it’s kind of a dream situation,” Gustin said. “I was just thinking up the middle and something that can score E [Elisa Haas] from third because I know she is a great runner.”

Valdez allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four for her sixth win of the season.

Game 2

The Otters got on the board first in game two of Friday’s doubleheader with a first-inning two-RBI single by Abreanna Alba. The Wildcats tried to respond quickly when Mia Santos walked and advanced to second but the offense was unable to bring her home.

The Otters scored two more runs in the fourth with RBIs from Ellie Escalante and Kieley Ganaden, doubling their lead over the Wildcats 4-0.

The Wildcats’ offense started to show some life in the fourth when they loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single. However, the rally would be short-lived when catcher Marissa Anderson lined into a double play to end the inning.

Hits from Hannah Levy and Gustin loaded the bases again in the fifth, hoping to drive in some runs. This gave Santos the opportunity to hit one up the middle to give the Wildcats their first run of the game. Curry came along with a hit down the third baseline for a triple, clearing the bases and tied the game 4-4.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it there,” Curry said. “But I’m seeing a line drive or something I can hit in the gap and I got the right pitch.”

The game stayed tied as neither team could gain the upper hand, resulting in extra innings for the second time.

Another crucial hit by Curry came in the eighth inning when she led off with a double, putting the Wildcats in good position to score the winning run. After a hit by Ali Lewis and a sacrifice fly by Anderson, Chico State picked up their tenth win with a comeback walk-off.

Head Coach Angel Shamblin was pleased with the performance of her team and their hard-fought victories.

“To come back from a 4-0 deficit and tie it up and win it late showed a lot of fight and a lot of grit,” Shamblin said. “We will come back out tomorrow and have even more fight.”

Game 3

The Wildcats faced an early 0-2 deficit from two hits in the first inning when Amelie Valdez made her eighth start in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The Wildcats struck back with a two-RBI single from Gracie Dunning in the second to even the score at 2-2. The offense struggled throughout the game, loading the bases twice with perfect scoring opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize on the brief momentum.

The Otters extended their lead with two more runs in the fifth inning while their pitching staff continued to shut down the Wildcats batters.

A late spark in the bottom of the seventh attempted to rally the Wildcats, but they were unable to score, resulting in a 2-4 loss.

Game 4

The second game was no different as the Otters scored the first run. Dunning then came through with a solo home run to tie the game at one apiece, marking her third RBI of the day.

“I was really trying to just think of being short of the ball and trusting my eyes,” Dunning said. “Once I got my foot down, I was looking for anything close and it was a pretty good one.”

In the following inning, Aiyana Curry hit a solo home run to put the Wildcats on top 2-1.

Pitcher Bella Tavares put on another strong performance to secure her third win, pitching a complete game and allowing only five hits. After giving up one run, she powered through five straight scoreless innings. She did face some pressure in the seventh inning but was able to hold on for the 2-1 victory.

“I’ve been throwing and hitting my spots the whole game so just trusting myself and my team having my back,” Tavares said.

The left-hander added that her screw and drop ball worked best for her and made her most comfortable on the mound.

The Wildcats improved their record to 11-3 and will face Stanislaus State Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 in Turlock.

