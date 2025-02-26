The O Face: The Secret Buzz

Remember that ‘microphone’ you found in your mother’s drawer as a kid? If you haven’t realized it now, yes, your mother was using a vibrator. And you know what? Good for her!

In reality, having a vibrator is beneficial and not gross. Orgasms have been proven to help with anxiety, improve sleep, boost your immune system and help with fertility.

Historians have discussed if Cleopatra was the first woman to invent a vibrator. She was claimed to be an active sexual woman. The Greeks had a name for her, the “Meriochane” defined as “she who gapes wide for 10,000 men.”Her invention of the vibrator included a papyrus box with live honey bees, the anger from the bees would cause the box to vibrate. But is Cleopatra the first to use sex toys?

Sex talk and sex toys are now becoming more normalized with social media and social cohesion. The Sexual Revolution of the 1960s brought about a liberated view of sex in society by encouraging more open discussions about sexuality, access to contraception, and increasing acceptance of sexual identities and practices, especially about women’s reproductive control and LGBTQ+ rights.

Along with this revolution, the contraceptive pill became widely available for women which created positive talk about premarital sex and masturbation. The Hitachi Magic Wand, originally advertised as an all-body messager, became known as one of the most popular vibrators ever. At this point in the U.S., masturbation still had a bad representation. In 1974, a study found that 61% of women masturbated, while 25% of women said it felt wrong and perverted. But were these women having good sex?

A study done in 2018 of more than 50,000 people, showed that only 65% of heterosexual women orgasmed during sex, while 95% of heterosexual men said the same. I’m not good with numbers, but that seems like a big gap.

As time went on, women’s sexual freedom expanded much more. More studies have been done on women and researching how orgasms are beneficial. It was reported in April of 2024 that 80% of women use a vibrator!

Now for all the couples out there who are scared to incorporate toys into their sex life, don’t think of it as an insult. Sex is different for everybody, we all have our desires and likes of how we want to be treated in the bedroom. The stigma that using a vibrator is shameful with a partner is something we need to break.

For everyone who is scared to go to a store and buy a vibrator, there are multiple options for you. The easiest is to order it online, no need to be seen in public. And websites now can put is as an option of a “mystery gift” so the packaging seems normal at arrival. The beauty of the internet is that you can be discreet and hide behind a screen. At first, the thought of putting a sex toy in your cart may be scary. But use your girl math, a one-time purchase for a lifetime of happiness.

If you still share an Amazon account with your parents, then self-checkout at your local Target or CVS will be your best friend. If and when a woman watches you buy a vibrator, she is secretly jealous. Trust me, I’ve been the woman watching.

So, dear reader, if you are feeling horny, lonely or sad, don’t be afraid to reach into that nightstand to grab that microphone.

Rachel Shawver can be reached at [email protected].